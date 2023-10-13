Mumbai News: Uni-Italia Back With Study In Italy Fair In November; Check List Of Universities, Date, Time

Uni-Italia conducted its first ever Study In Italy fair, IDOHE, in 2022. | Uni-Italia

Mumbai: Following a successful showing in December 2022, Uni-Italia's exclusive Study In Italy fair organised in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai is back again in November 2023. Uni-Italia, which is the official Italian centre promoting higher education in Italy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is set to conduct IDOHE 2023 (Italian Days On Higher Education) on November 5.

The IDOHE fair will be organised at St Regis, Mumbai, between 12 PM-4 PM, wherein over 15 Italian universities catering to varied academic fields, the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, the Cultural Promotion office of the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, and the Italian Lecturer for Italian Language Classes will be present to meet Indian students.

The university representatives, who are officials of the institutes, will help students explore Italy's academic offerings, interact with them, and showcase presentations on course options, application, and visa procedures. Students can discover scholarship opportunities (merit and income-based) while getting tips on how to ensure a smooth admission process.

"Our goal is to offer students a unique occasion to discover study opportunities in Italy directly from the Italian University Representatives, to learn how to apply for their scholarship and visas, and to avoid failures in the process. Moreover, the event will help students to meet fellow peers as well as representatives from institutional bodies of Italy in India such as Uni-Italia, the Consulate General of Italy along with its Cultural office, leading them to have a real taste of what Italy is about," said Federica Maria Giove, Director, Uni-Italia, India.

List of Italian universities

Bocconi University, IED Istituto Europeo di Design, LUMSA University, University of Brescia, University of Messina, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, "La Sapienza" University of Rome, University of Trento, Scuola Politecnica di Design, Rome University of Fine Arts, ISTITUTO MARANGONI, NABA, DOMUS Academy, Polimi School of Management, and Saint Louis College of Musics, are the 15 institutions across undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, one year master and many more courses who will be presenting the best of what Italy has to offer.

Uni-Italia, which assists international students in their higher education journey to Italy, sees India as one of its major academic markets, and aims to facilitate more partnerships and MOUs between Indian and Italian universities. The organisation is also providing parents and students with information on study opportunities, university enrollment, and visa procedures in Italy while delivering info sessions and masterclasses, and attending school fairs. Uni-Italia’s Mumbai office alone guided over 500 students in 2022-23 in their study journey to Italy.

Students, who wish to attend the ‘Study In Italy’ fair, can register and select ‘FPJ’, following which they can access more details about the Italian universities and courses by sending a request for the same - Study In Italy Fair IDOHE 2023 .

