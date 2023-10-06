Italy's Pre-Departure Session Covers Key Details On Residence Permits, Documents For Indian Students

Over 3000 study visas are expected to be approved for Indian students in Italy by 2023. | Unsplash

In a first, Uni-Italia, the centre for the promotion of Italian higher education, conducted a pre-departure session for Indian students planning to study in Italy.

With 3,000 study visas expected to be approved for Indian students by Italy in 2023, as reported by The FPJ, the country is focusing on providing better, trustworthy information to its international student cohort, especially from India.

Having the presence of hundreds of students at the webinar, Federica Maria Giove, Uni-Italia India Director, and Chiarra Fernandes, who handles student inquiries from Uni-Italia Rome, interacted with them on a range of topics from residence permits, and tax codes to bank accounts, and more.

All you need to know about Italian residence permits

The webinar dealt with important queries surrounding the coveted Italian residence permit, also known as Permesso di Soggiorno. Students with a national D visa have eight working days to submit their request for a residence permit in the city they are residing in. “It would be better if students go directly to the city where they intend to stay, and apply for the residence permit at the competent police headquarters,” stated Chiarra, adding that students can collect their residence permit kit at the local post offices or their respective international offices, free of cost.

When submitting their forms, students have to present their passport copy, acceptance or enrolment copy, and health insurance at the same local post office, while paying 100 Euros for the permit and 30 Euros as Post Office fees.

“Students will then receive a slip, which is their temporary residence permit till they receive their final one. It’s recommended that they take a scan of it to be safe,” suggested Chiarra. Moreover, students will also receive an appointment date 1-3 months later to register their fingerprints and collect their permit stay from Questura, one of the police authorities in Italy. “It’s always better to reach Questura one hour in advance when a student receives an appointment,” she added.

Important to take scans of documents

Highlighting the importance of having scans and copies handy while travelling to Italy, Chiarra laid out key suggestions for Italy-bound students. “Students must take scans of all their documents — this goes for their passport pages, visas, academic certificates, birth certificates, etc., which might be asked during their internships or other events in Italy.” Moreover, she added, students should also have with them at least five copies of their passports, front and back with visas, enrolment certificates, and health insurance, as well as the DOV (Declaration of Value), which describes the academics pursued and the duration of study carried out by the foreign student in his/her country of origin.

What about SIM cards?

Italy’s growing stature as an educational hub among Indian students, especially in the fields of Engineering, Fashion, Design, and Medicine, has already led thousands to the European country. With many of them living away from home for a long period, getting the right SIM card is essential for a student in a foreign country.

“There is wifi everywhere and you will be able to get a SIM card at the airport. You only need your passport copy to access a SIM from companies such as Vodafone, Iliad, TIM, and Wind Tre, which are popular in Italy. The offers can be between 7 Euros to 10 Euros a month; much cheaper options cost around 4 Euros. If not at airports, students can also get SIM cards at malls,” added Chiarra.

