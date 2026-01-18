Join The Celebration: ISKCON Khargar Honours The 1st Anniversary Of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple

ISKCON Khargar Honours The 1st Anniversary | Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ dronemanus

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kharghar is celebrating the first anniversary of the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, a sacred space that has quickly become a centre of devotion and cultural harmony in Navi Mumbai.

Since its inauguration, the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple has served as a vibrant hub for bhakti, hosting daily aartis, kirtans, discourses, and cultural programmes rooted in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the Gaudiya Vaishnava tradition.

The ongoing celebration of the inauguration includes Brahmotsav festivities, including Nauka Vihar (Boat Festival), special darshans, and cultural events. Here's to know everything about the vibrant and spiritual celebration.

Kharghar ISKCON: 1st Anniversary celebration

Kharghar ISKCON is celebrating its first anniversary, marking its one year inauguration in 2025. The celebration includes a Brahmotsav festival and Nauka Vihar (Boat Festival), which began on January 14 and will end on January 18.

Nauka Vihar: Nauka Vihar is a boat festival of Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohanji. Nauka Vihar was celebrated on Friday, January 16, 2026, where the deities of Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohan featured in the temple's courtyard lake.

Brahmotsav: Brahmotsav is ongoing spiritual festival that includes kitan, charity, seva and devotional discourses.

About Kharghar ISKCON: Asia's second largest ISKCON

Kharghar ISKCON, also known as Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, is Asia's second-largest ISKCON temple, built over 12 years at a cost of ₹170 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kharghar ISKCON temple on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The magnificent temple is spread over nine acres. The temple complex encompasses a college for Vedic education, a library, an ayurvedic healing centre, a cow shelter, an ashram for senior citizens, a Vedic museum, an organic farm, and a cultural centre. The inauguration event was also attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, and governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hema Malini attends Brahmotsav festivities

Veteran actor-turned-MP Hema Malini Brahmotsav festivities, which occurred on January 15, 2026. She shared a message to her fans on her social media handle X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "It was exactly one year since the aesthetic, most beautiful Kharghar ISKCON temple was inaugurated on January 15, 2025, in Navi Mumbai. I was part of that celebration last year, and in 2026, there was much fanfare as the temple celebrated its first anniversary. I was again part of the Brahmotsav festivities on the 15th."