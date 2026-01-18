TT Turns 30! Ace Indian Designer Tarun Tahiliani Celebrates Three Decades Of Couture With Iconic Hyderabad Showcase

By: Aanchal C | January 18, 2026
Ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani marked 30 years of his iconic label with a landmark couture showcase, celebrating three decades of shaping India’s modern luxury fashion landscape
The milestone presentation unveiled 'Ever-More', a couture collection that brings together the ideas, craftsmanship, and values that have defined the brand’s journey over the years
Set against the majestic British Residency in Hyderabad, the show used the historic venue to reflect themes of time, continuity, and evolution
The collection showcased Tahiliani’s signature blend of Indian heritage techniques with contemporary silhouettes, reinforcing his vision of "India Modern" fashion
Sharing his philosophy, Tarun Tahiliani wrote on Instagram, "Design works best when it grows out of the life one actually lives. Clothes are meant to be lived in, not imported as ideas"
‘Ever-more’ stood as a thoughtful culmination of decades of reinvention, where tradition was reinterpreted with confidence, relevance, and refined modernity
The Hyderabad showcase wasn’t just a fashion show but a celebration of legacy, highlighting how Tarun Tahiliani continues to push Indian couture forward while staying deeply rooted in its cultural soul
