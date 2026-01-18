'Converting Disability Into Ability': War-Wounded Soldiers Steal The Show At Mumbai Marathon 2026

Mumbai: The Mumbai Marathon 2026 witnessed a powerful display of courage, resilience and patriotism as 17 war-wounded soldiers participated in the event, turning the spotlight on the spirit of soldiers who refuse to be defined by their injuries. Running with the motto “Converting Disability into Ability,” the soldiers took part in the 5.9 km Dream Run, emerging as the most inspiring participants of the day.

As thousands lined the streets cheering, these bravehearts became eye-catching runners, motivating not only fellow participants but also the younger generation watching them. Despite severe injuries sustained in the line of duty, their presence at the marathon sent a strong message, physical loss cannot defeat mental strength.

Among them was Poddar Datta, 48, from Pune, a Kargil War veteran who lost his leg in a mine blast during the 1999 conflict between India and Pakistan in Ladakh. The marathon marked his first-ever participation. “This was my dream run,” Datta said emotionally. “Every Mumbaikar cheering for us gave me immense strength.”

Another first-time runner was from Haryana, Dhaneshwardhan Bhos, 59, also wounded during the Kargil War, who had his right leg amputated. Standing alongside him was Pramod Kumar, 46, from Haryana, who lost both legs in the same war and yet completed the run with determination etched on his face.

Subhedar Shabbir Singh Chauhan, 63, a resident of Haryana, was running the Mumbai Marathon for the eighth time. His leg still carries 21 bullets fired by enemy forces, a living reminder of the sacrifices made on the battlefield.

The marathon also saw participation from veterans of earlier military operations. Subhedar Jigmail Singh, 62, from Punjab lost his left leg during Operation Pawan in 1988, an Indian Peace Keeping Force operation in Sri Lanka. This was his third Mumbai Marathon, and he said the event made him feel “connected to society and valued as a soldier.”

Similarly, Sarnaik Uddhav, 57, from Washim, Maharashtra, participated for the first time. He was severely injured during Operation Orchid in Nagaland in 1996, with seven bullets still lodged in his body. “Running on Mumbai’s iconic roads in the cool morning was an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Speaking about the initiative, Colonel K. J. Singh (Veteran), Director of the Regional War Wounded Foundation, said the organisation was formed in August 2002 to help war-wounded personnel achieve long-term financial independence and social rehabilitation. “There are nearly 40,000 war-disabled soldiers across India. Our motto is to convert disability into ability and help them reintegrate into society with dignity,” he said, adding that around 200 soldiers are wounded every year.

As the marathon concluded, the soldiers may have crossed the finish line, but they also crossed barriers of doubt, fear and limitation. Their run was not about speed, it was about spirit, sacrifice and strength, reminding the nation that our real heroes never stop moving forward.

