Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture

The second edition of Sanjhi Lohri - Ek Pind Ek Lohri, was held on Saturday, January 17, in Navi Mumbai to celebrate the Lohri festival that was celebrated on January 13. |

Mumbai: The second edition of Sanjhi Lohri - Ek Pind Ek Lohri, was held on Saturday, January 17, in Navi Mumbai to celebrate the Lohri festival that was celebrated on January 13.

Festival Celebration

The event was organised at the DY Patil College ground by the Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Government of Maharashtra. Launched in January 2025, Ek Pind Ek Lohri celebrated Lohri as one unified community event, replacing multiple fragmented gatherings.

Bal Malkit Singh ,executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, said that the overwhelming success of the 2nd Sanjhi Lohri and the enthusiastic participation of families from across the region reflected the strength of our shared cultural bonds. “The vibrant performances by Giddha and Bhangra teams from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region added immense energy and spirit to the celebration, and we were delighted to felicitate the best-performing and participating teams with prizes. Encouraged by this response, we are committed to taking the Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri concept to major cities across Maharashtra from next year, further strengthening unity and celebrating Punjabi culture on a larger platform,” said Singh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/