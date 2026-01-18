 Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSecond Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture

Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture

The second edition of Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri was celebrated at DY Patil College ground, Navi Mumbai, on January 17. Organised by the Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy, the festival featured Giddha and Bhangra performances, prize distribution, and enthusiastic participation from families across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
The second edition of Sanjhi Lohri - Ek Pind Ek Lohri, was held on Saturday, January 17, in Navi Mumbai to celebrate the Lohri festival that was celebrated on January 13. |

Mumbai: The second edition of Sanjhi Lohri - Ek Pind Ek Lohri, was held on Saturday, January 17, in Navi Mumbai to celebrate the Lohri festival that was celebrated on January 13.

Festival Celebration

The event was organised at the DY Patil College ground by the Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Government of Maharashtra. Launched in January 2025, Ek Pind Ek Lohri celebrated Lohri as one unified community event, replacing multiple fragmented gatherings.

Read Also
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive...
article-image

Bal Malkit Singh ,executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, said that the overwhelming success of the 2nd Sanjhi Lohri and the enthusiastic participation of families from across the region reflected the strength of our shared cultural bonds. “The vibrant performances by Giddha and Bhangra teams from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region added immense energy and spirit to the celebration, and we were delighted to felicitate the best-performing and participating teams with prizes. Encouraged by this response, we are committed to taking the Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri concept to major cities across Maharashtra from next year, further strengthening unity and celebrating Punjabi culture on a larger platform,” said Singh.

FPJ Shorts
'Obsessed With Dressing Up/Act As Bride': Maryam Nawaz's Look At Son's Wedding Sparks Debate On Pakistani Social Media Platforms
'Obsessed With Dressing Up/Act As Bride': Maryam Nawaz's Look At Son's Wedding Sparks Debate On Pakistani Social Media Platforms
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge As Captain
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge As Captain
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive Wins In Bhiwandi Elections
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive Wins In Bhiwandi Elections
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy With Babar Azam - VIDEO Goes Viral
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy With Babar Azam - VIDEO Goes Viral

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive...
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive...
Samskrita Bharati Marks 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’ With 21 Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon...
Samskrita Bharati Marks 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’ With 21 Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon...
Patil Family Retains Ward Number 1 In Bhiwandi; Mayuresh Patil Defeats BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s...
Patil Family Retains Ward Number 1 In Bhiwandi; Mayuresh Patil Defeats BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title