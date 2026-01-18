Shree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events

Hindus will celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, the birthday of Lord Ganesha on January 22. | X @SVTMumbai

Mumbai: Hindus will celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, the birthday of Lord Ganesha on January 22. The Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi will celebrate the festival as 'Magh Shree Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav' with a series of religious and cultural programmes between Monday, January 19 and Sunday, January 25. Eminent artistes from across the country will.

Daily Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival celebrating the annual arrival of Lord Ganesha while Ganesh Jayanti is observed as the date of the deity's birth. At the Shree Siddhivinayak temple, the daily religious services will begin with aarti at 5.00-5.30am, with mahanaivedhya, namaskaran, abhishek and other rituals during the day, Evenings will feature cultural and religious events, including folk dance, bhajan, classical singing, classical dances, and instrumental music.

Monday evening will feature a recital by percussionist and Padma Shri awardee, Sivamani. On Tuesday, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia will play the flute. The evening will also feature an Odissi performance. Pandit Niladri Kumar will give a sitar recital on Wednesday. The evening will also have a Geet Ramayan performance by Raghunath Phadke.

Rath Shobhayatra

On January 22, a rath shobhayatra will be organised at 3.00pm. On Friday, January 23, Padma Shri Vijay Ghat will play the tabla. Pandit Aditya Kalyankar will give a tabla recital on Saturday.

