 Shree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events

Hindus will celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, Lord Ganesha’s birthday, on January 22. Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, will host the ‘Magh Shree Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav’ from January 19–25, featuring daily aarti, rituals like mahanaivedhya, abhishek, and namaskaran, and evening cultural programmes including bhajans, folk and classical dances, and music performances.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Hindus will celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, the birthday of Lord Ganesha on January 22. | X @SVTMumbai

Mumbai: Hindus will celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, the birthday of Lord Ganesha on January 22. The Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi will celebrate the festival as 'Magh Shree Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav' with a series of religious and cultural programmes between Monday, January 19 and Sunday, January 25. Eminent artistes from across the country will.

Daily Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival celebrating the annual arrival of Lord Ganesha while Ganesh Jayanti is observed as the date of the deity's birth. At the Shree Siddhivinayak temple, the daily religious services will begin with aarti at 5.00-5.30am, with mahanaivedhya, namaskaran, abhishek and other rituals during the day, Evenings will feature cultural and religious events, including folk dance, bhajan, classical singing, classical dances, and instrumental music.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh
article-image

Monday evening will feature a recital by percussionist and Padma Shri awardee, Sivamani. On Tuesday, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia will play the flute. The evening will also feature an Odissi performance. Pandit Niladri Kumar will give a sitar recital on Wednesday. The evening will also have a Geet Ramayan performance by Raghunath Phadke.

FPJ Shorts
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events
Bone Lake OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Maddie Hasson's Film Online?
Bone Lake OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Maddie Hasson's Film Online?
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 18, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 18, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Nitish Kumar Reddy Slams Maiden ODI Fifty In Series Decider
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Nitish Kumar Reddy Slams Maiden ODI Fifty In Series Decider

Rath Shobhayatra

On January 22, a rath shobhayatra will be organised at 3.00pm. On Friday, January 23, Padma Shri Vijay Ghat will play the tabla. Pandit Aditya Kalyankar will give a tabla recital on Saturday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti With Week-Long Cultural Events
Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh
Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive...
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive...
Samskrita Bharati Marks 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’ With 21 Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon...
Samskrita Bharati Marks 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’ With 21 Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon...