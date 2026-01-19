Kalyan Gets India’s Longest Funicular Railway, Malanggad Shrine Climb Cut To 10 Minutes

After a wait of over two decades, devotees visiting the revered Shri Malanggad shrine in Kalyan have finally received a major relief with the launch of India’s longest funicular railway. |

Kalyan: After a wait of over two decades, devotees visiting the revered Shri Malanggad shrine in Kalyan have finally received a major relief with the launch of India’s longest funicular railway. The much-awaited service, inaugurated on Sunday, promises to transform the pilgrimage experience by reducing the strenuous two-hour climb to the hilltop shrine to a swift and comfortable 10-minute journey.

Devotees Get Relief

The funicular railway was inaugurated by Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore and Kalyan East MLA Sulabha Gaikwad. Considered a landmark infrastructure project for the region, the service is expected to greatly benefit thousands of devotees who visit Malanggad every year from Kalyan, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, especially during the annual Malanggad yatra.

The project, described as a pilot initiative, was first proposed in 2004 by MLA Kisan Kathore and received approval during the tenure of then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. However, political hurdles, administrative delays and the reorganisation of assembly constituencies led to the project being stalled for years. Work began in 2012 but once again lost momentum midway. The project gained fresh impetus when former public works minister and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan facilitated funding, paving the way for its completion in 2026 — nearly 21 years after it was first conceived.

Until now, devotees had to climb around 2,600 steep steps to reach the Malanggad shrine, a journey that often took close to two hours and posed serious challenges for senior citizens, children and those with health issues. With the funicular railway now operational, the same journey can be completed in just 10 minutes, making the pilgrimage safer, faster and more accessible.

Capacity and Operations

Officials said the funicular system can carry up to 120 passengers at a time and is monitored by a trained staff of around 70 personnel. As a goodwill gesture, the operating agency, Supreme Company, has announced that the service will remain free for devotees for the first two days. The launch has been timed ahead of the Malanggad yatra, ensuring greater convenience for pilgrims this year.

A funicular railway is a cable-driven transport system that operates on steep slopes, using gravity and counterbalanced cars to move up and down. Combining features of both a lift and a train, it is widely used in hilly and mountainous regions across the world.

Tourism Boost Expected

While the launch has been welcomed by devotees and local residents alike, the inauguration also sparked political chatter. Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, who had reportedly followed up on the project, was absent from the event, as were several leaders from the Shinde faction, leading to speculation in political circles.

Beyond the political undertones, the focus remains on the project’s wider impact. The new funicular service is expected not only to ease the journey for devotees but also to boost tourism at Malanggad, marking a significant step towards modernising pilgrimage infrastructure in the Kalyan region.

