Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Veteran Shivananda Shetty Completes 42km In Jire Topi, Inspires Aspiring Runners

Mumbai: Shivananda (Nanda) Vasant Shetty, 49, a long-distance runner with an extraordinary track record of more than two decades, once again made his presence felt at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. A resident of Zaveri Bazaar and originally from Niddodi in Karnataka, Shetty completed the 42.195 km full marathon in 3 hours and 31 minutes, securing the 53rd rank in the 45–50 age category, which saw over 1,700 participants.

Signature Style

Shetty became the centre of attraction at the event as he ran wearing a traditional ‘Jire Topi’ inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, drawing admiration from spectators and fellow runners.

Over the last 20 years, Shetty has participated in more than 800 national and international marathons and running events, earning a reputation as one of India’s most dedicated amateur runners. In the past four months alone, he has completed 19 half-marathons across India and emerged as a winner in four of them. To date, Shetty has successfully finished 12 full marathons and six half-marathons, showcasing remarkable consistency and resilience.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Shetty shared that his marathon journey began in December 2005, when he paid ₹300 to register for the 2006 Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. Since then, he has not missed a single edition of the event, completing all 19 consecutive Mumbai Marathons between 2006 and 2025.

Mumbai Journey

Shetty’s journey is as inspiring as his achievements. After moving to Mumbai in 1993, he worked in the canteen of the BMC’s G South Ward, serving tea and snacks to officers and staff. The long hours spent running up and down stairs inadvertently helped him build stamina and fitness. He later shifted to working in hotels in Mumbai’s western suburbs before moving to Zaveri Bazaar, gradually rising from waiter to supervisor.

Despite his demanding work schedule, Shetty’s passion for running remained unwavering. Between 2006 and 2025 alone, he has participated in over 615 national and international events, consistently securing podium finishes. His first 21 km half marathon was completed in two hours, running alongside industrialist Anil Ambani.

Consistent Achievements

Shetty credits his progress to the support of well-wishers and benefactors. Actor Suniel Shetty and his wife have financially supported his marathon registrations, while Reliance Industries and industrialist Anant Ambani contributed around ₹5 lakh to fund his participation in international races and Master Games events.

From serving tea in a municipal canteen to becoming a celebrated figure in India’s marathon circuit, Shivananda Shetty’s story is a testament to dedication, discipline and an indomitable will—a journey that continues to inspire thousands of aspiring runners across the country.

