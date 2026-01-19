Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion

CRS inspection |

Mumbai: A major infrastructure milestone on Mumbai’s suburban rail network was achieved on Sunday as the newly constructed Broad Gauge 5th and 6th railway lines between Kandivali and Borivali were formally authorised for public carriage of passengers and operation of freight services.

"The commissioning of these additional lines is expected to significantly enhance the line capacity, improve punctuality, and ease congestion on one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban corridors between Kandivali and Borivali" said an official.

Speed Trials

The 3.21-kilometre-long section, part of the Mumbai Central–Borivali 6th Line Project of Western Railway, received clearance following a detailed statutory inspection conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Western Circle, Mumbai.

The inspection, carried out on January 18, covered the stretch from Kandivali to Borivali . The CRS examined the newly laid 5th and 6th lines through motor trolley and foot inspection, followed by speed trials using electric locomotives.

During the trials, the 5th line was tested with WAP-7 locomotive No. 30246, reaching speeds of up to 85 kmph with no peak exceeding prescribed safety limits. On the 6th line, WAP-5 locomotive No. 30068 achieved a speed of 107 kmph, with only one marginal peak recorded above 0.15g, which was within acceptable parameters for trial purposes.

Operating Limits

Based on completion and safety certificates submitted by Engineering, Signalling & Telecommunication, Electrical, and other concerned departments, as well as visual and sample checks of newly created section the CRS concluded the inspection on Sunday.

Accordingly, authorisation has been granted for regular operations with a maximum permissible speed of 70 kmph on the new 5th line (Down direction), 80 kmph on the new 6th line (Up direction), and 15 kmph on loop lines, or the speed prescribed in the Joint Safety Certificate, whichever is lower. The section is also cleared for a maximum axle load of 23 tonnes.

Passenger Impact

However, the authorisation is subject to strict compliance with multiple safety and operational stipulations before commencement of commercial services. These include certification of points and crossings, inspection and strengthening of bridges, rectification of track geometry defects, removal of infringements to the Schedule of Dimensions, completion of signalling and interlocking works, and imposition of speed restrictions where required.

The Railway has also been directed to address specific civil, signalling, electrical, and track-related deficiencies observed during inspection, including ballast recoupment, turnout corrections, de-stressing of rails, and improvement in signal visibility. Regular patrolling, staff training, and handover of assets to the open line organisation are mandatory prior to full-scale operations.

