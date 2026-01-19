'Power Must Be Used For Development, Not Discrimination': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Newly Elected Corporators

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday called upon newly elected corporators to use power solely for development and ensure equal justice for every citizen, irrespective of whether they voted for them or not. |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday called upon newly elected corporators to use power solely for development and ensure equal justice for every citizen, irrespective of whether they voted for them or not. Addressing Shiv Sena’s 29 newly elected corporators in Mumbai, Shinde stressed that their work should strengthen the party’s image as clean, trustworthy and people-centric.

Cleanliness Drive

Shinde was speaking at an interaction programme held at a hotel in Bandra, where he felicitated the newly elected corporators with bouquets and held detailed discussions on development, cleanliness, transparency and citizen-oriented governance. Shiv Sena General Secretary Rahul Shewale, party secretary Sanjay More, spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre and spokesperson Rahul Londhe were present on the occasion.

“The real measure of your work should be that no negative thought arises in the minds of citizens about their corporator. There must be visible change in every ward. People should clearly see the impact of development work,” Shinde said, directing corporators to plan projects with short-term, mid-term and long-term goals.

Emphasising cleanliness as a top priority, the Deputy CM instructed corporators to personally monitor sanitation work in their wards. “Ensure roads are free of potholes, garbage does not accumulate and drains are not clogged. The entire ward must look clean and well-maintained,” he said, advising them to conduct ‘deep clean drives’ and use the full administrative machinery to maintain hygiene.

Women’s Participation

Congratulating all the winning corporators, Shinde noted that 19 women candidates, referred to as ‘Ladkiya Bahini’, had emerged victorious. He also urged defeated candidates not to lose heart and to continue working for the party and the people, stating that minor mistakes often lead to electoral losses.

Shinde further suggested that corporators should take initiative not only in their own wards but also contribute to the development of one or two neighbouring wards. Senior corporators were asked to guide newcomers on procedures related to funding, proposals and follow-up of works.

Referring to the recent election results, Shinde said the mandate was a result of development work carried out over the last three-and-a-half years. “While the opposition fought on emotional issues, we prioritised development. People rejected emotional politics and voted for development,” he said. He added that Shiv Sena contested 90 seats and secured 32 per cent of the vote share, consistently remaining among the top parties across elections.

Support to SHGs

Highlighting the role of corporators as a vital link in development, Shinde asked them not to create hurdles in new construction projects and to resolve minor issues promptly. He said steps have been taken to speed up the issuance of occupation certificates and to fast-track stalled redevelopment projects, including SRA cluster schemes, which will create lakhs of homes in the future.

The Deputy CM also announced support for women self-help groups, stating that revolving funds would be provided through the Urban Development Department. Financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 has already been extended, while interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh will be made available to ‘Ladkiya Bahini’.

Shinde urged corporators to ensure that at least two to three major development projects take shape in each ward, such as markets, study centres and healthcare facilities, so that citizens can experience tangible change. He also advised maintaining coordination with opposition parties instead of confrontation to ensure smooth and timely completion of development works.

Coordination Message

Calling for effective implementation of decisions taken, Shinde said, “People should see phased and continuous development in every ward. This is the responsibility entrusted to you by the citizens.”

