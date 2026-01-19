Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut

Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut |

Badlapur: In a significant political development in Thane district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dealt a major blow to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena by inducting Badlapur Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) deputy city chief Pravin Raut into the BJP. The move is being seen as part of the ongoing political one-upmanship between the two allies in the Ambernath–Badlapur region.

Rising Tensions Post-Elections

Political tensions between the BJP and the Shinde Sena have been simmering in Ambernath and Badlapur ever since the recently concluded municipal council elections. These two cities were long considered strongholds of Eknath Shinde, but the BJP managed to wrest control by winning the posts of municipal council president in both Ambernath and Badlapur, effectively ending the Shinde Sena’s dominance in the region. Since then, both parties have been making strategic moves to outmaneuver each other.

Raut Joins BJP Fold

The BJP escalated this political battle by formally welcoming Pravin Raut, a key Shinde Sena functionary in Badlapur, into its fold. Raut had contested the municipal council elections on a Shinde Sena ticket but was defeated. Following his loss, he had publicly alleged EVM malfunction and later expressed dissatisfaction over not being appointed as a nominated corporator, which he had reportedly expected from the party leadership.

Discontent Sparks Defection

Sources said Raut’s discontent had been brewing for several weeks, with strong speculation that he was considering quitting the Shinde Sena. Those speculations came to an end when Raut joined the BJP in the presence of Murbad MLA and senior BJP leader Kisan Kathore.

Also Watch:

Supporters Follow Raut

Along with Raut, Shinde Sena corporator Deepali Lamture and her husband also joined the BJP. Several hundred supporters of Raut are said to have followed him into the party, making the development a significant setback for the Shinde Sena in Badlapur.

Political Implications Loom

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that Raut may soon be accommodated as a nominated corporator under the BJP’s banner. The latest defection further underlines the growing strain between the BJP and the Shinde Sena at the local level, despite their alliance at the state level, and signals that the political battle for dominance in Thane district is far from over.

