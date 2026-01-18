BJP Short Of BMC Majority, Mayor’s Post Becomes Bargaining Chip

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Dy CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

The results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have thrown up a politically sensitive situation, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance securing only a slender majority. This has significantly increased the bargaining power of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Shiv Sena faction has emerged as a key player in the formation of the civic body’s next leadership.

Numbers That Matter

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde won 29 seats in the BMC elections, making it indispensable for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cross the majority mark. With the BMC having a total strength of 227 corporators, the magic figure stands at 114. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party with 89 corporators, it falls short of a clear majority and will need the support of Shinde’s Sena to form the civic government.

Mayor’s Post Bargaining

In this backdrop, intense political manoeuvring has begun in Mumbai. There is speculation that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has conveyed its demand for the mayor’s post to the BJP. Sources indicate that Shinde may propose a power-sharing arrangement, including a rotational mayoral term of two-and-a-half years each for the BJP and the Shiv Sena, along with adequate representation for his party in the Standing Committee and other key civic panels.

Behind-The-Scenes Moves

Adding to the political churn, there are reports that the UBT Shiv Sena faction has been attempting to contact corporators from the Shinde camp. Amid these developments, Shinde Sena corporators are said to have been shifted to a hotel in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. These behind-the-scenes moves have triggered speculation over whether the situation poses a threat or an opportunity for Shinde.

Symbolic Mayor Battle

The contest for the mayor’s post has also acquired symbolic importance as this year marks the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, with sections of the party arguing that the mayor’s chair should remain with the Sena during this period. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray recently added to the suspense by stating that if it is “God’s will”, Mumbai’s mayor will be from the Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis Abroad, Speculation Grows

Political uncertainty has further deepened as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is currently abroad to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, fuelling talk of possible shifts in alignments in his absence.

Raut’s Anti-BJP Pitch

Reacting to the developments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the collective sentiment among non-BJP parties is to prevent the BJP from securing the mayor’s post.claiming that discussions are underway with several political players. Raut also revealed that talks had recently taken place between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, and hinted at intense negotiations behind the scenes.

Final Seat Tally

According to the final tally, the BJP won 89 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) 29, Shiv Sena (UBT) 65, Congress 24, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 6, AIMIM 8, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 2, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) 1 and the Samajwadi Party 2 seats.

BJP’s Official Stand

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed the party’s stand amid ongoing political discussions. He said that the BJP has a parliamentary board, and any demand would be placed before it. “As of now, I have not received any such demand,” Bawankule stated.

Coordination Committee Role

He further said that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also a member of the BJP’s parliamentary board. Decisions will be taken collectively in the coordination committee, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde sit together.

Direct Talks Emphasised

Bawankule added that if any demand is raised, Eknath Shinde will hold discussions directly with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also made it clear that such discussions are not meant to be held through the media or with journalists, but will take place directly between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

