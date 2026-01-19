Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon

Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon |

Mumbai’s Metro Line 2B DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd has marked a major construction milestone with the successful erection of the final pylon element of the Shunya Bridge, giving the structure its distinctive ZERO-shaped form. The bridge is conceived as a tribute to ancient Indian mathematician Aryabhata, who introduced the concept of zero to the world.

Bridge Specifications

Spanning 130 metres, the cable-stayed bridge features an 80-metre main span over the Vakola Nalla and is supported by a 40-metre-high steel pylon. The structure reflects a high degree of engineering precision, with the pylon fabricated using 750 metric tonnes of steel and assembled from 10 prefabricated elements.

Construction Complexity

According to officials, the construction process involved nearly 5.9 kilometres of intricate on-site welding carried out across multiple weld positions, underscoring the technical complexity of the project. The final crown element — which completes the bridge’s iconic silhouette — was lifted into place using 750-metric-tonne and 350-metric-tonne heavy-duty cranes equipped with super-lift systems.

Future Landmark

Once operational, the Shunya Bridge is expected to emerge as a visual and structural landmark along the Metro 2B corridor.

Connectivity and Symbolism

Designed to enhance east–west connectivity in Mumbai, the bridge represents a blend of functionality, innovation and cultural symbolism, reinforcing the city’s push towards future-ready public transport infrastructure.

Stations Near Completion

Meanwhile, Line 2B’s five stations are nearly ready for passenger service and expected to be opened for the public soon after fulfilling Commission of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) obligations.

