Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh

Mumbai: The Nagpada police have registered a case against the owners of Sky High Realtors & Developers, Jafar Majid Siddiqui and Abdul Karim Majid Khan, for allegedly cheating an Agripada-based import-export businessman and his brother of Rs90.14 lakh on the pretext of allotting flats. In a shocking allegation, the complainants have stated that the accused threatened them with dire consequences and claimed links with the notorious ‘D’ gang when they demanded a refund.

Initial Investment

According to the FIR, the complainant, Siraj Ibrahim Sopariwala, 65, along with his brother Sohil Ibrahim Sopariwala, 51, had decided to invest in real estate in 2011. The brothers approached Sky High Realtors & Developers to purchase two 2-BHK flats in the proposed, Al Quba Palace project at Nagpada.

The accused allegedly informed them that one flat measuring 705 sq ft was priced at Rs64.50 lakh, while another flat measuring 595 sq ft was priced at Rs54.44 lakh. The flats were said to be located on the 22nd floor of the building and numbered 2201 and 2202.

Based on these assurances, Siraj Sopariwala paid Rs19 lakh and Sohil Sopariwala paid Rs12 lakh via cheques on February 18, 2011, as advance payment. The brothers also allegedly paid the remaining amounts in cash, with Siraj paying Rs32.07 lakh and Sohil paying Rs27.07 lakh.

Project Delays

An allotment letter in the name of Sky High Realtors & Developers was issued to the complainants on June 15, 2011. They were informed that the project would be completed in 2014.

However, the project was never completed even after several years. The accused allegedly cited pending permissions and repeatedly delayed the construction. When the Sopariwala brothers sought a refund and cancellation of their investment, the accused allegedly continued to give assurances but failed to construct the building or hand over the flats.

Legal Action

The FIR further states that the accused allegedly threatened the complainants, claiming links with the criminal D gang and warning them that they would not return home safely if they continued to demand their money back. The accused also allegedly claimed to have influence over the Nagpada police officials, which allegedly prevented the complainants from pursuing the matter earlier.

Based on the complaint, the Nagpada police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act, and the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, and have begun further investigation into the case.

