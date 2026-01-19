Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Police Officer Collapses During Bandobast Duty

Police Officer Collapses During Bandobast Duty |

Mumbai: A police officer deployed for bandobast duty at the Tata Mumbai Marathon collapsed around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The officer, identified as PSI Srikant Pawar, 55, currently posted at Kalina Local Arms, had been assigned to marathon bandobast duty.

According to senior police officials, Pawar briefly lost consciousness at Azad Maidan due to dehydration and because he had missed his regular medication for high blood pressure. He was immediately shifted to the base medical camp at the venue, where he was administered primary treatment.

Also Watch:

“He is fine and was discharged after a check-up,” a senior police officer confirmed. Pawar recovered within an hour and has since resumed normal condition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/