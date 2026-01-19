 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Police Officer Collapses During Bandobast Duty
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Police Officer Collapses During Bandobast Duty

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Police Officer Collapses During Bandobast Duty

PSI Srikant Pawar, 55, collapsed at Azad Maidan during bandobast duty at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Dehydration and missed blood pressure medication caused the brief loss of consciousness. He was promptly treated at the marathon medical camp, recovered within an hour, and has since been discharged in normal condition, police confirmed.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Police Officer Collapses During Bandobast Duty |

Mumbai: A police officer deployed for bandobast duty at the Tata Mumbai Marathon collapsed around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The officer, identified as PSI Srikant Pawar, 55, currently posted at Kalina Local Arms, had been assigned to marathon bandobast duty.

According to senior police officials, Pawar briefly lost consciousness at Azad Maidan due to dehydration and because he had missed his regular medication for high blood pressure. He was immediately shifted to the base medical camp at the venue, where he was administered primary treatment.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon: From Aamir Khan, Dino Morea To Andre De Grasse, List Of Celebrities Spotted...
article-image

Also Watch:

“He is fine and was discharged after a check-up,” a senior police officer confirmed. Pawar recovered within an hour and has since resumed normal condition.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut
Bombay High Court Restores Deemed Membership To Juhu SRA Flat Buyer
Bombay High Court Restores Deemed Membership To Juhu SRA Flat Buyer

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban...
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban...
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut
Bombay High Court Restores Deemed Membership To Juhu SRA Flat Buyer
Bombay High Court Restores Deemed Membership To Juhu SRA Flat Buyer
'Registrar Can’t Decide Ownership Under MCS Act': Bombay High Court
'Registrar Can’t Decide Ownership Under MCS Act': Bombay High Court