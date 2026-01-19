 Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
In the recently concluded BMC elections, many civic activists contested independently or with party support but largely failed to secure significant votes. Grassroot connect alone couldn’t overcome the need for party machinery, resources & institutional backing. While some activists polled well, NOTA often exceeded their votes, highlighting challenges for independent candidates in Mumbai politics.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
Mumbai: The recently concluded BMC elections saw many many civic activists entering the electoral fray, some as independents while some with party affiliation. Although hopes were high for these activists to succeed, bringing along with them grassroot connect with citizens issues and a diverse representation, maximum of them failed to garner even thousand votes, and in most cases the number of votes for None of the Above (NOTA) are more than the candidates.

Importance of Institutional Support

This has once again highlighted the reality of how institutional support, party affiliation and campaign machinery upto the booth level is vital to convert ground connect with public issues and citizens support to winning votes.

Independent Candidates’ Performance

President of Cuffe Parade Residents Association, Dr Laura D'Souza, a fierce local voice contesting against the Narwekars in ward 227, concluded with 943 votes. Sneha Visaria, an animal activits and the petitioner in the Bombay High Court against BMC's decision to close down all kabutarkhanas, contesting from ward 225, concluded with only 81 votes. While Tushar Prabhoo, from Malabar Hill residents association, contesting from ward 214, concluded with 455 votes.

Party-Affiliated Candidates Falter

However, some of the activists who contested with party affiliation also did not succeed, like Deepaq Silan (AAP) from ward 225, concluded with 390 votes, while Gladys Shriyan (Congress) ward 60, concluded with 2002 votes.

Challenges in Converting Support

Although some activits posed a tough competition, but converting citizens support to winning votes, proved to be a humungous challenge. "Contesting elections is an costly affair. As an independent candidate one has to spend minimum Rs 30 lakhs in campaigning. The overall perception of voters for an electing an independent electing as their representative is not positive. For example in ward 62, political activist Changez Multani fielded his son from Shiv Sena UBT, and he won against a strong Congress candidate. Political party's support plays a big role," said Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association.

Activists Reflect on Election Reality

Ruben Mascarenhas, an social activist and Mumbai working president of AAP said, "Our party had maximum of activists contesting. However, it takes years to convert your local support, public works to winning votes. Also this BMC elections was game of money, and not everyone can afford it."

Notable Performances Amid Losses

"However, many of our candidates gave a tough competition. Social entrepreneur Taruna Kumbhar from ward 80 got 4213 votes; Nishant Siddiqui from ward 213 got 1923 votes, Junaid Khan from 221 got 2621 votes. These activities will continue to work address civic issues, take them to the elected representatives and continue to be citizen voices."

