 Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive Wins In Bhiwandi Elections
Shiv Sena leaders Manoj and Vandana Katekar won six consecutive elections in Kamatghar ward, marking a historic double hat-trick in Bhiwandi municipal politics. Residents credited their repeated victories to sustained development work, responsive grievance redressal, and strong public engagement. Manoj Katekar called the win a triumph of citizens’ trust in their governance.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Shinde Sena leader Manoj Katekar, along with his wife Vandana Katekar, has scripted a historic ‘double hat-trick’ by winning six consecutive elections |

Bhiwandi: Amid the fiercely contested Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation elections, several traditional strongholds witnessed the return of seasoned political heavyweights. One such remarkable story has emerged from Kamatghar, where former deputy mayor and Shinde Sena leader Manoj Katekar, along with his wife Vandana Katekar, has scripted a historic ‘double hat-trick’ by winning six consecutive elections, reinforcing their unchallenged dominance in the area.

The Katekar couple’s victory has not only reaffirmed their political stronghold but has also etched their names in Bhiwandi’s civic history as the only husband-wife duo to achieve a double hat-trick in municipal elections.

Three and a Half Decades of Political Dominance

Manoj Katekar, widely regarded as one of Shiv Sena’s strongest grassroots leaders in Kamatghar, first entered electoral politics in 1991 contesting and winning the civic election on a Shiv Sena ticket at a young age. Since then, he has never looked back.

Over the last 35 years, Katekar has successfully navigated changing ward structures—from two-member and three-member wards to the present four-member ward system—while retaining his influence across key localities including Kamatghar, Chaudhary Compound, Bharat Colony, Oswalwadi, Sai Prasanna Society and Ajmer Nagar.

In 1996, he brought his wife Vandana Katekar into active politics, and since then, the couple has consistently emerged victorious, election after election.

Development Work at the Core of Success

Residents credit the Katekars’ repeated victories to sustained development work and strong public engagement. The Shiv Sena branch office in Kamatghar has functioned as an active grievance redressal centre, remaining accessible to citizens and responsive to local issues.The couple’s focus on RCC roads, drainage systems, pedestrian pathways, street lighting, sanitation, drinking water supply and area beautification has played a key role in transforming the ward over the years.

Victory of Public Trust,’ Says Manoj Katekar

Reacting to the historic win, Manoj Katekar said the mandate reflected the trust reposed by citizens in the development carried out in the ward.This victory is not just electoral success, but a triumph of the faith shown by the people of this ward in the development work undertaken over the years he said.

A Benchmark in Bhiwandi Politics

The Katekars’ double hat-trick victory stands out as a rare achievement in local body politics, especially at a time when municipal elections are witnessing intense competition and frequent shifts in voter preferences.

Their continued success in Kamatghar underscores the importance of grassroots connectivity, consistent development and sustained public outreach in civic governance.

