Who is Sahar Sheikh? AIMIM's Youngest Councillor From Thane Whose 'Paint Mumbra Green' Remark Has Gone Viral

Thane: Sahar Sheikh has emerged as a prominent new face in Thane’s local politics after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) swept Ward 30 and other wards of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Following her victory, a video of the newly elected councillor leading a victory procession in Mumbra went viral on social media, triggering intense political debate across Maharashtra.

In the video, Sahar Sheikh is heard making a strong political assertion, stating that in the coming elections, AIMIM would 'paint Mumbra green' and ensure that all winning candidates from the area belong to her party. The remark has drawn sharp reactions as Mumbra has traditionally been regarded as a stronghold of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar and senior leader Jitendra Awhad.

“In the next election, we will cover Mumbra in green and drive Hindus out!”

- threat by newly elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh.



Will action be taken on this hate speech violating democratic values?



Earlier Kashmir. Now Mumbra. Next Maharashtra? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MIaUn1WyBi — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) January 20, 2026

Who Is Sahar Sheikh?

Sahar Sheikh is being described as AIMIM’s youngest councillor and a rising youth leader in Mumbra’s political landscape. She is the daughter of Yunus Sheikh, a former close associate of Jitendra Awhad. Once known for their long-standing friendship, relations between Yunus Sheikh and Awhad have reportedly soured over the years, turning into an open political rivalry. This backdrop has added further political importance to Sahar Sheikh’s electoral win.

During the campaign, Sahar Sheikh built a strong connect with voters, particularly young people and women, through active social media engagement and grassroots outreach. Her speeches and rallies frequently went viral online, helping her gain visibility beyond traditional political circles.

AIMIM's Growing Influence In MMR & Maharashtra

AIMIM’s gains in Mumbra and Kalwa are also being linked to internal divisions within the NCP. The split between the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions appears to have divided votes, indirectly benefiting AIMIM. In the previous term, AIMIM had only two councillors from Mumbra, but this number has now increased to five. Along with Sahar Sheikh, candidates including Nafees Ansari, Sheikh Sultana and Dongre Shoaib Farid secured wins from the area.

At the state level, AIMIM’s performance has been notable. The party won 125 seats across 13 of Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations. In Thane alone, AIMIM secured five of the 14 seats it contested, adding 8 councillors elected in Mumbai, showing its growing influence in the region.

