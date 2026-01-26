Thane: Traffic Restrictions At Balkum Naka As Underground Metro Work Begins; Diversions To Remain In Place Till July | Details Inside

Thane Police X Account

Mumbai: The Thane City Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions and diversion arrangements at Balkum Naka following the commencement of construction work for an underground Metro station in the area. The restrictions will remain in force for a period of six months, from January 20 to July 20, 2025, according to an official notification issued by the traffic department.

The notification was issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, and states that the measures have been introduced in the interest of public safety and to ensure smoother traffic movement during the ongoing infrastructure work.

As per the traffic order, all heavy vehicles have been completely prohibited from using the affected road stretch at Balkum Naka for the duration of the construction period. Traffic police officials have directed drivers of heavy vehicles to use designated alternative routes, which will be monitored and regulated by traffic personnel deployed in the area.

The movement of light motor vehicles will be regulated on the affected stretch. Commuters have been advised to strictly follow traffic signage and instructions issued by traffic police staff on duty to avoid congestion and delays.

Officials said the restrictions were necessary due to the scale of underground construction work being undertaken at Balkum Naka and the need to ensure safety for both commuters and construction workers. The traffic police have also appealed to motorists to plan their travel in advance and consider alternative routes wherever possible.

The traffic department has emphasised that the arrangements are temporary and aimed at facilitating essential infrastructure development while maintaining traffic discipline and minimising inconvenience to the public.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at key points near the construction site to manage vehicular movement and ensure compliance with the restrictions. Any violations of the traffic order will invite action as per applicable rules, officials warned.

Motorists have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the restrictions during the construction period. The traffic police have expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to commuters due to the changes and have assured that efforts will be made to ease traffic movement as far as possible.

