 Violence In Mumbra After Thane Civic Poll Results: Husband Of Ajit Pawar’s NCP Candidate From Ward No. 31 Attacked, Complaint Filed
Violence In Mumbra After Thane Civic Poll Results: Husband Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Candidate From Ward No. 31 Attacked, Complaint Filed

Political tensions flared in Thane’s Mumbra after Praveen Pawar, husband of NCP candidate Manisha Pawar, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon following the civic poll results. Pawar claimed the assailant was rival candidate Pallavi Jagtap’s brother. A complaint has been filed, while police are yet to issue an official update.

Monday, January 26, 2026
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: After the Thane civic poll results 2026, the husband of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in Samrat Nagar. Praveen Pawar is Manisha Pawar's husband, a candidate who contested the Thane civic polls from Ward No 31.

In the Thane civic polls, Mumbra Ward No 31 witnessed a contest between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. Manisha Pawar was defeated by NCP SP candidate Pallavi Shiva Jagtap who received 11522 votes. However, after the election results, a report by NDTV Marathi stated that tensions between the two sides simmered since then.

article-image

Who attacked Praveen Pawar?

According to the report, Praveen Pawar alleged that he was attacked by Pallavi Jagtap’s brother, Appa Jagtap, with a sharp weapon before he fled from the scene. Pawar sustained injuries on neck and face in the assault.

article-image

Complaint Filed at Mumbra Police Station

After the assault, Praveen Pawar lodged a complaint at the Mumbra police station against the alleged accused. As of now, there has been no official update from the police regarding further action in the case, nor any information on Praveen Pawar’s medical condition.

Thane Civic Poll results 2026

In the Polls, BJP-Shiv Sena's Mahayuti alliance won 103 of the 131 seats, of which Shinde's Sena secured 75 seats, while the BJP won 28 seats. The Sena UBT won just 1 seat, while Ajit Pawar's NCP won 9, NCP-SP secured 12 seats, and other parties and independents won 6 seats.

