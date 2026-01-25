 'We Will Paint Entire Maharashtra Green': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel After Sahar Shaikh’s Mumbra Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'We Will Paint Entire Maharashtra Green': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel After Sahar Shaikh’s Mumbra Remark

'We Will Paint Entire Maharashtra Green': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel After Sahar Shaikh’s Mumbra Remark

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has defended Sahar Shaikh’s controversial Mumbra green remark, accusing police of selective action and asserting the party’s ambition to expand across Maharashtra. The statement comes amid AIMIM’s electoral gains in Thane and a growing political clash with BJP and Shiv Sena over alleged communal messaging.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

The political temperature in Maharashtra rose further on Sunday after All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Imtiaz Jaleel firmly defended party colleague Sahar Shaikh over her controversial “Mumbra will be painted green” remark. Rather than distancing himself from the statement, Jaleel doubled down, asserting that AIMIM intends to spread its influence across the entire state.

Shaikh, who won from ward 30 in the Thane civic polls held on January 15, had said that all future candidates in Mumbra would belong to AIMIM within the next five years. Her statement, delivered after her victory, was aimed at signalling the party’s growing political strength in the Muslim dominated suburb.

Police Action And Political Pushback

However, her remarks quickly drew sharp reactions from the BJP and the Shiv Sena, triggering a war of words. The Mumbra police issued Shaikh a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, terming the comments provocative and cautioning her against making statements that could inflame public sentiments.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
RBI Could Cut Interest Rates Further If India–US Trade Deal Is Delayed, Says Goldman Sachs
RBI Could Cut Interest Rates Further If India–US Trade Deal Is Delayed, Says Goldman Sachs

Defending her, Jaleel accused the Maharashtra police of selective action. He claimed the notice was issued under pressure from a small group of protesters and alleged that leaders from the BJP and Ajit Pawar led NCP routinely make provocative remarks without facing similar consequences.

“The AIMIM will not retreat. Such actions will not stop our political growth,” Jaleel said, adding that the party remains committed to expanding its base.

Green Symbol Represents Political Growth

Addressing the controversy head on, Jaleel clarified that the reference to the colour green symbolised AIMIM’s party flag and electoral success, not a communal message. “The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen will spread the colour green across Maharashtra,” he said, reiterating the party’s ambition to emerge as a significant political force in the state.

Shaikh later submitted a written apology to the police, stating that her remarks were misinterpreted and were never intended to convey a communal meaning.

AIMIM Gains Ground In Thane

The controversy comes amid AIMIM’s notable performance in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. The Asaduddin Owaisi led party won five of the 131 seats, outperforming the Congress, which failed to secure a single seat, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, which managed only one.

Despite the backlash, AIMIM leaders appear determined to convert their electoral gains into wider political expansion across Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Banned JUUL E-Cigarettes Worth ₹42.04 Lakh In Chirabazar; One Arrested
Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Banned JUUL E-Cigarettes Worth ₹42.04 Lakh In Chirabazar; One Arrested
'We Will Paint Entire Maharashtra Green': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel After Sahar Shaikh’s Mumbra...
'We Will Paint Entire Maharashtra Green': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel After Sahar Shaikh’s Mumbra...
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
'Welcomed Yungblud With Aarti Ki Thali': Woman's Video Of Applying 'Tika' To Musician Goes Viral -...
'Welcomed Yungblud With Aarti Ki Thali': Woman's Video Of Applying 'Tika' To Musician Goes Viral -...
'Kya Cute Ladkiyaan Hain': Mumbai Woman Captures Stunning Views Of Lollapalooza At Mahalaxmi...
'Kya Cute Ladkiyaan Hain': Mumbai Woman Captures Stunning Views Of Lollapalooza At Mahalaxmi...