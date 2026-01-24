 Mumbai Crime: 4 Habitual Burglars Arrested In Kashimira And Mumbra, 6 Theft Cases Solved
Mumbai Crime: 4 Habitual Burglars Arrested In Kashimira And Mumbra, 6 Theft Cases Solved

Bhoiwada and Matunga police arrested four habitual burglars in operations across Kashimira and Mumbra, solving six burglary cases. The accused were involved in shop-breaking and house-breaking incidents across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, with stolen cash and gold recovered by police.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Police arrest four habitual burglars in Kashimira and Mumbra, cracking six burglary cases across the city | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 24: Bhoiwada and Matunga police have arrested four habitual burglars in separate operations conducted in Kashimira and Mumbra, successfully solving a total of six burglary cases.

Garment shop burglary in Dadar

According to the Bhoiwada police, a burglary took place at a garment shop located at Vivekanand Mansion on B.J. Devrukhkar Road, Dadar (East), on the night of January 12, 2026. Three unidentified persons broke open the shop shutter and stole cash worth Rs 97,000.

Following the registration of the offence, police investigations revealed that the suspects were habitual night-time burglars residing in the Kashimira area.

Three accused held from Kashimira

Based on this information, a police team, with the help of informants, apprehended Barkat Shafiqullah Sheikh, 20, a garage labourer, and Ismail Aslam Shah, 25, a labourer, from Kashimira.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Arabaz Ismail Shah, 25, also a garage worker. During questioning, the accused confessed to their involvement in two additional theft cases registered at the V.P. Road and Matunga police stations.

House-breaking case solved in Mumbra

In a separate action, the Matunga police arrested Saruddin Tajuddin Sheikh, 33, from Mumbra, Thane, in connection with a house-breaking case. Police records revealed that Sheikh has as many as 18 burglary cases registered against him across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Police said that on the night of January 6, 2026, the accused broke open the lock of a closed house in the Matunga area and stole a gold chain weighing approximately two tolas and Rs 20,000 in cash from a wooden cupboard. The police have recovered the stolen property from his possession.

Confession to multiple offences

Further investigation revealed that Sheikh also confessed to committing house-breaking offences registered at the R.A.K. Marg and Bhoiwada police stations.

