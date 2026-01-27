Planning Today For The Thirst Of 2052: Bhiwandi To Receive 100 MLD Additional Water Under AMRUT YOJNA 2.0

Bhiwandi To Receive 100 MLD Additional Water Under AMRUT YOJNA 2.0 |

Bhiwandi: For decades, water scarcity has defined daily life in Bhiwandi. From pre-dawn motor pumps to long waits for tanker supplies, access to potable water has remained the city’s most critical civic challenge. Rapid population growth, unplanned urbanisation and a surge in high-rise developments have stretched the existing infrastructure far beyond its capacity.

From a population of nearly 7 lakh in 2011, Bhiwandi has expanded to approximately 9.84 lakh in 2024, with projections showing a steep rise in the coming decades. In response, the Central Government has approved a long-term, future-ready solution under AMRUT YOJNA 2.0, promising an additional 100 million litres per day (MLD) of water—enough, officials say, to eliminate water scarcity in the city until 2052.

AMRUT YOJNA 2.0: A Lifeline for Bhiwandi

The ₹426-crore integrated water supply project, sanctioned under AMRUT YOJNA 2.0 aims to ensure sustainable and equitable water distribution for Bhiwandi. The work order was issued on January 17, 2024, with a targeted completion period of two years.

Progress initially slowed as nearly 70 per cent of the project area falls on land owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Delays in securing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and completing legal formalities affected timelines. However, civic officials state that these hurdles are gradually being cleared paving the way for accelerated execution.

24 Reservoirs to Deliver Water to Every Neighbourhood

According to Chief Engineer Sandeep Patnaver, head of the Water Supply Department of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the project’s core strength lies in the construction of 24 strategically located water reservoirs across the city.

Each reservoir will have a storage capacity ranging from 1.2 million to 2 million litres ensuring consistent water pressure and reliable supply even in high-density residential zones.

“This project has been designed keeping population growth till 2052 in mind. Once completed, Bhiwandi’s water scarcity will be permanently addressed,” Patnaver said.

shuttering work of column and curing is under progress at 72 gala |

CLF-1 & CLF-2 Inlet pipe Bottom PCC Casting done at 53 MLD WTP Temghar |

Major Reservoir Locations Include:

72 Gala (Vasai Road), Sathe Nagar, Narli Talav, Samad Nagar, Maulana Azad Garden, ST Depot, NaGaon, Shanti Nagar, Navi Basti, Nehru Nagar, Sonale, Azad Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Varala, among others.

₹350 Crore Civil Works in Progress

Out of the total project outlay, nearly ₹350 crore is allocated for civil works, of which around 10 per cent has already been completed. Land demarcation is currently underway in Sonale and the Pise Dam region, a critical step before large-scale pipeline laying begins.

Officials expect a significant increase in construction activity once land clearances are finalised.

15-km Transmission Pipeline from Pise Dam

Water for Bhiwandi will be drawn from Pise Dam through a 15-kilometre-long transmission pipeline with a diameter of 1321 mm. Inside the city, a 39-kilometre distribution network comprising pipelines of 200 mm to 600 mm diameter will ensure last-mile connectivity.

To maintain uninterrupted flow, pipelines will be drilled beneath major highways, a technically challenging yet essential component of the project.

Bridges, Pump Houses and Power Infrastructure

The AMRUT YOJNA 2.0 project also includes the development of key supporting

infrastructure:

Jackwells

Overhead pump houses

Dedicated electrical substations

Additionally, two bridges will facilitate safe pipeline crossings:

600-metre-long bridge (6.5 metres wide) across the Bhatsa River

130-metre-long bridge (3.65 metres wide) across the Amane Nallah

Two Water Treatment Plants to Replace Raw Water Supply

A major public health concern in Bhiwandi has been the dependence on untreated raw water. To resolve this, the project includes the construction of two modern water treatment plants:

123 MLD treatment plant at Sonale

53 MLD treatment plant at Temghar

Once operational, these facilities will supply treated drinking water that meets prescribed quality standards.

Three-Zone Water Supply Model

To improve operational efficiency, Bhiwandi will be divided into three water supply zones:

STEM supply: 73 MLD

BMC supply: 42 MLD

Bhatsa supply: 100 MLD

This zonal system will allow better monitoring, regulation and equitable distribution.

Joint Funding by Centre, State and Civic Body

The project cost of ₹426 crore is being shared by:

Central Government: ₹142 crore

State Government: ₹156 crore

BNCMC: ₹128 crore

Designed for the City of 2052

Population and demand projections used in planning:

2024: Population – 9,84,474 | Water demand – 174 MLD

2039: Population – 12.84 lakh | Water demand – 222 MLD

2052: Population – 15.84 lakh | Water demand – 273 MLD

These figures form the backbone of the project’s long-term design.

Present-Day Reality: Supply Still Falls Short

Currently, BNCMC claims a supply of 120 MLD, sourced from STEM (73 MLD), BMC (42 MLD) and Varala Lake (5 MLD). However, due to 15–20 per cent standard losses, the effective supply drops to around 100 MLD, far below the current requirement of 174 MLD.

A Defining Moment for Bhiwandi

With completion expected in the next two years, the AMRUT Mission 2.0 project is poised to redefine Bhiwandi’s urban future. More than just an infrastructure upgrade, it promises dignity, public health and resilience for a city long plagued by water shortages.

As Chief Engineer Sandeep Patnaver asserts, “This project will not only meet current needs but secure Bhiwandi’s water future till 2052.”

