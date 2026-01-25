 Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBlack Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi

Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi police registered an FIR against a man and five relatives for allegedly subjecting his stage-four cancer-stricken wife to dowry harassment and black magic rituals. The woman claimed she was branded “inauspicious” and mentally tortured for years. She alleged her husband performed occult rituals at her parental home to harm her. Police are probing the case.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi: In a shocking case exposing the dark grip of superstition and dowry harassment, Bhiwandi police have registered an offence against a man and five of his family members for allegedly performing black magic rituals at the cancer-stricken wife’s parental home with an intention to harm her. The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by a 36-year-old woman suffering from stage-four cancer. She alleged that her husband Yogeshkumar Kesharwani, along with his parents and three sisters, subjected her to continuous cruelty for dowry and branded her as “inauspicious” after marriage.

The accused named in the FIR include husband Yogeshkumar Kesharwani, father-in-law Omkarnath Kesharwani, mother-in-law Chandravati Kesharwani, and sisters-in-law Bhavana Malhotra, Anuradha Arora and Shraddha Bobde, all residents of Dombivli.

The victim was married to Yogeshkumar in 2015. As per her complaint, soon after marriage, she was harassed for dowry and mentally tortured under the pretext of superstition. She alleged that on every new moon night, black magic rituals and special pujas were conducted in the house, causing her immense physical and psychological distress.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Dominant Kabaddi Wins
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Dominant Kabaddi Wins
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here Are 3 Never Before Records Indian Team Could Achieve In The Tournament
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here Are 3 Never Before Records Indian Team Could Achieve In The Tournament

In September 2025, the woman was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. Even while she was battling for her life in hospital, the alleged harassment continued unabated. On December 7, the accused reportedly forced her and her minor child out of the matrimonial home.

In a startling revelation, the complainant stated that on January 22, 2026, her husband allegedly visited her parental home in Bhiwandi and placed vermilion, a cut lemon and a black doll at the doorstep, allegedly performing occult rituals with an intention to kill her.

Read Also
Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3...
article-image

Also Watch:

Based on the complaint, Nizampura police registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(2) of the Maharashtra anti-superstition law. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Shashikant Borate confirmed that investigations are underway.

Condemning the incident, Gyaneshwar Gosavi, president of the Bhiwandi Anti-Superstition Eradication Committee, said the case highlights the alarming lack of awareness against blind faith in society. “Serious illnesses must be treated with medical intervention, not inhuman and irrational practices. Strict punishment should be awarded to the accused to send a strong message,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In...
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In...
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens On Fake RTO Apps, Online Job Scams And WhatsApp Ghost Pairing
Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens On Fake RTO Apps, Online Job Scams And WhatsApp Ghost Pairing
Four Uddhav Thackeray Faction Corporators Go ‘Not Reachable’ In KDMC; Missing Complaint Filed,...
Four Uddhav Thackeray Faction Corporators Go ‘Not Reachable’ In KDMC; Missing Complaint Filed,...