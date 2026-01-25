Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi: In a shocking case exposing the dark grip of superstition and dowry harassment, Bhiwandi police have registered an offence against a man and five of his family members for allegedly performing black magic rituals at the cancer-stricken wife’s parental home with an intention to harm her. The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by a 36-year-old woman suffering from stage-four cancer. She alleged that her husband Yogeshkumar Kesharwani, along with his parents and three sisters, subjected her to continuous cruelty for dowry and branded her as “inauspicious” after marriage.

The accused named in the FIR include husband Yogeshkumar Kesharwani, father-in-law Omkarnath Kesharwani, mother-in-law Chandravati Kesharwani, and sisters-in-law Bhavana Malhotra, Anuradha Arora and Shraddha Bobde, all residents of Dombivli.

The victim was married to Yogeshkumar in 2015. As per her complaint, soon after marriage, she was harassed for dowry and mentally tortured under the pretext of superstition. She alleged that on every new moon night, black magic rituals and special pujas were conducted in the house, causing her immense physical and psychological distress.

In September 2025, the woman was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. Even while she was battling for her life in hospital, the alleged harassment continued unabated. On December 7, the accused reportedly forced her and her minor child out of the matrimonial home.

In a startling revelation, the complainant stated that on January 22, 2026, her husband allegedly visited her parental home in Bhiwandi and placed vermilion, a cut lemon and a black doll at the doorstep, allegedly performing occult rituals with an intention to kill her.

Based on the complaint, Nizampura police registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(2) of the Maharashtra anti-superstition law. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Shashikant Borate confirmed that investigations are underway.

Condemning the incident, Gyaneshwar Gosavi, president of the Bhiwandi Anti-Superstition Eradication Committee, said the case highlights the alarming lack of awareness against blind faith in society. “Serious illnesses must be treated with medical intervention, not inhuman and irrational practices. Strict punishment should be awarded to the accused to send a strong message,” he said.

