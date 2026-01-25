 Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3 Cute Kids
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHeart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3 Cute Kids

Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3 Cute Kids

The kids were reportedly present there after a special invitation by Cricket Australia after which they got a chance to put the medal around their father's neck.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3 Cute Kids | X | BBL

Perth, January 25: The Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 ended on a memorable and emotional note as Perth Scorchers clinched their record sixth title after defeating Sydney Sixers by six wickets in the BBL 15 Finals in Pert on Sunday. However, a heart-warming post-match moment stole the show as Perth skipper Ashton Turner received his champions medal from his three young kids who walked up the stage and presented him the medal.

Special Invitation

The kids - Billy, Freddy and Mia were reportedly present there after a special invitation by Cricket Australia after which they got a chance to put the medal around their father's neck. The young kids were given the honour of presenting the medals at the grand stage adding a heart-touching moment to the grand finale.

Perth Scorchers In BBL15

FPJ Shorts
Shankaracharya–Yogi Govt Standoff Escalates After Camp Ruckus In Prayagraj
Shankaracharya–Yogi Govt Standoff Escalates After Camp Ruckus In Prayagraj
Tarpa Maestro Bhiklya Dhinda From Palghar’s Remote Walvanda Village To Receive Padma Shri For Tribal Art Service
Tarpa Maestro Bhiklya Dhinda From Palghar’s Remote Walvanda Village To Receive Padma Shri For Tribal Art Service
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners
Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform New Song On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch
Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform New Song On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch

The Scorchers and Sixers faced each other four times during the tournament and Perth emerged victorious on all four occasions, mostly by comfortable margins. The final itself was largely one-sided as the Scorchers bowling line up dominated the game from the start and the batters easily chased away the small target of 133 runs.

The victory showcased Perth Scorchers' consistency and class throughout the tournament. The celebrations were made more special by the cricket board with their pre-planned gesture during the medal presentation ceremony.

Read Also
'I Very Enjoy My Time Here': Babar Azam TROLLED Again For Returning To Pakistan Before BBL Finals...
article-image

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

With the BBL season now wrapped up, fans' attention will shift to Australia's ICC T20 World Cup players, who will look to rest and regroup before heading to India for the global event.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Australia will face Ireland in their opening game at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3...
Heart-Warming VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Receives BBL15 Champions Medal From His 3...
FFOI Celebrates Flag Legacy, Felicitates Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket Team
FFOI Celebrates Flag Legacy, Felicitates Visually Impaired Women’s Cricket Team
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 25, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 25, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Harshit's Bunny: Rana Gets Rid Of Conway For 5th Time In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I As Hardik Grabs A...
Harshit's Bunny: Rana Gets Rid Of Conway For 5th Time In IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I As Hardik Grabs A...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 25, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...