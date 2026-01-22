'I Very Enjoy My Time Here': Babar Azam TROLLED Again For Returning To Pakistan Before BBL Finals 2026

Image: Sydney Sixers/X

Sydney Sixers player Babar Azam will not feature in the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025–26 as he has been called back to Pakistan for a national team camp, the franchise announced on Thursday. The news comes just over 24 hours before the Sixers’ Challenger final against the Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG, with the winner advancing to face the Perth Scorchers in the BBL final on Sunday.

The timing of Azam’s departure sparked reactions on social media, with netizens trolling the Pakistan player on X. One user posted, “Please don’t come back,” highlighting the mix of humor and frustration among fans. Some fans even trolled the Pakistani batter for his poor English skills.

Azam had been an influential figure for the Sixers this season, providing consistency at the top of the order. His absence leaves a significant gap for Sydney ahead of the finals, putting added pressure on the team’s remaining squad to perform against the Hurricanes and, potentially, the Scorchers in Perth.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

While national duty calls, the Sixers’ management and fans alike will be hoping the rest of the squad can step up in the absence of their star international. The Challenger final promises high drama as Sydney fights to keep their championship hopes alive without Azam in the lineup.