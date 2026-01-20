VIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2026 Qualifier

Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2026 Qualifier | X

Perth, January 20: It was a dramatic start to the Sydney Sixers' chase as Pakistani star batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck after a razor-thin stumping call during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 qualifier on Tuesday. Babar Azam's poor form continued in the qualifier as he got out in the very first over of the match at Perth's Optus Stadium. Perth Scorcher's wicketkeeper Josh Inglis showed his lightning fast reflexes to remove the bails while Babar's back foot was just millimeters above the crease.

The third umpire checked the angles multiple times before making the call, and the decision confirmed Babar's dismissal before scoring a single run. For the Sixers, it was a gut punch in the early stage in the high-stakes Qualifier and for the Scorchers, it was the breakthrough they desperately wanted.

Perth Scorchers spinner Cooper Connolly created the opportunity straight away in his first over. His full delivery was drifting outside the off stump which tempted Babar Azam to play a lofted shot, however, the ball gripped the surface and turned away sharply, beating the bat completely. Inglis was quick to collect the ball and flick the bails. Babar froze for a moment on the wicket as he was unsure whether he had made his ground.

The on-field umpires immediately sent the decision upstairs. Replays showed that Babar's foot was slightly in the air as Inglis whipped the bails off.

Sydney Sixers had high expectations with Babar Azam as they backed him despite his poor form this season. Babar Azam managed to score only 202 runs in 11 innings at an average of 22.44.