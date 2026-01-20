 VIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2026 Qualifier
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2026 Qualifier

VIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2026 Qualifier

Perth Scorcher's wicketkeeper Josh Inglis showed his lightning fast reflexes to remove the bails while Babar's back foot was just millimeters above the crease.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2026 Qualifier | X

Perth, January 20: It was a dramatic start to the Sydney Sixers' chase as Pakistani star batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck after a razor-thin stumping call during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 qualifier on Tuesday. Babar Azam's poor form continued in the qualifier as he got out in the very first over of the match at Perth's Optus Stadium. Perth Scorcher's wicketkeeper Josh Inglis showed his lightning fast reflexes to remove the bails while Babar's back foot was just millimeters above the crease.

The third umpire checked the angles multiple times before making the call, and the decision confirmed Babar's dismissal before scoring a single run. For the Sixers, it was a gut punch in the early stage in the high-stakes Qualifier and for the Scorchers, it was the breakthrough they desperately wanted.

Perth Scorchers spinner Cooper Connolly created the opportunity straight away in his first over. His full delivery was drifting outside the off stump which tempted Babar Azam to play a lofted shot, however, the ball gripped the surface and turned away sharply, beating the bat completely. Inglis was quick to collect the ball and flick the bails. Babar froze for a moment on the wicket as he was unsure whether he had made his ground.

Read Also
'Worst Player To Play Cricket..': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Ace Scores 1 Off 7 Balls In...
article-image

The on-field umpires immediately sent the decision upstairs. Replays showed that Babar's foot was slightly in the air as Inglis whipped the bails off.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Now Has Enough Pilots To Meet New Duty Norms: DGCA
IndiGo Now Has Enough Pilots To Meet New Duty Norms: DGCA
Mumbai Real Estate News: Matunga Sees Premium Redevelopment Push As Mittal Builders Expands Luxury Footprint
Mumbai Real Estate News: Matunga Sees Premium Redevelopment Push As Mittal Builders Expands Luxury Footprint
CUET PG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till January 23; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg
CUET PG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till January 23; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg
DCM Shriram Q3 Profit Rises 34% QoQ To ₹213 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,003 Crore
DCM Shriram Q3 Profit Rises 34% QoQ To ₹213 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,003 Crore

Sydney Sixers had high expectations with Babar Azam as they backed him despite his poor form this season. Babar Azam managed to score only 202 runs in 11 innings at an average of 22.44.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected',...
'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected',...
BBL 2026: Perth Scorchers Enter BBL 2026 Final After Beating Sydney Sixers By 48 Runs
BBL 2026: Perth Scorchers Enter BBL 2026 Final After Beating Sydney Sixers By 48 Runs
VIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney...
VIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney...
Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By...
Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star Set For Return During IND Vs NZ T20I Series After Testicular...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star Set For Return During IND Vs NZ T20I Series After Testicular...