 'Worst Player To Play Cricket..': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Ace Scores 1 Off 7 Balls In Crucial Big Bash League Game | VIDEO
Babar Azam's horror run in the Big Bash League continued on Sunday. In a must-win clash for the Sydney Sixers, the Pakistan batter scored just 1 run off 7 balls in the team's chase of 172. Azam averages 25 and has a strike rate of just 104 in BBL 2025/26 this season, the second lowest among all players. Fans tore into his batting performances, labelling him as the 'worst cricketer' ever.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Babar Azam's first ever season in the Big Bash League has not gone as per plan. The former Pakistann captain, while a popular recruit, has not hit his stride for the Sydney Sixers this season. Azam once again struggled on Sunday, continuing his run of middling returns for the franchise.

On Sunday, Sixers needed a win to confirm their berth in the BBL playoffs. Chasing 172, Azam was expected to provide a perfect start alongside Steve Smith at the top of the order. However, the Pakistan star struggled, failing to get bat on ball. He managed just 1 run off 7 balls, before finding Max Bryant in the field.

Despite Azam's meagre returns, Sixers managed to seal the chase and make it to the playoffs. The Pakistan star has scored 202 runs in 10 innings in the tournament, striking at just 104. In comparison, his batting partner and international contemporary, Steve Smith has scored nearly his tally (173 runs) in just 3 innings.

Babar's loss form comes at a time where is place in Pakistan's T20I scheme of things is uncertain. Azam was recalled to the squad for the tri-series late last year but allowed to play in BBL. The tournament was considered as a good litmus test for the Pakistan stars before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting next month. If anything, form has deserted the Pakistani ace making his position in the side uncertain.

As is the case with every performance, Babar's knock drew sharp reactions on social media. Fans were quick to target the Sixers opener with some going as far as calling him the 'worst player to play cricket'.

Here is how the netizens reacted to his innings

