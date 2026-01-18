'Worst Player To Play Cricket..': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As Pakistan Ace Scores 1 Off 7 Balls In Crucial Big Bash League Game | VIDEO

Babar Azam's first ever season in the Big Bash League has not gone as per plan. The former Pakistann captain, while a popular recruit, has not hit his stride for the Sydney Sixers this season. Azam once again struggled on Sunday, continuing his run of middling returns for the franchise.

On Sunday, Sixers needed a win to confirm their berth in the BBL playoffs. Chasing 172, Azam was expected to provide a perfect start alongside Steve Smith at the top of the order. However, the Pakistan star struggled, failing to get bat on ball. He managed just 1 run off 7 balls, before finding Max Bryant in the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite Azam's meagre returns, Sixers managed to seal the chase and make it to the playoffs. The Pakistan star has scored 202 runs in 10 innings in the tournament, striking at just 104. In comparison, his batting partner and international contemporary, Steve Smith has scored nearly his tally (173 runs) in just 3 innings.

Babar's loss form comes at a time where is place in Pakistan's T20I scheme of things is uncertain. Azam was recalled to the squad for the tri-series late last year but allowed to play in BBL. The tournament was considered as a good litmus test for the Pakistan stars before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting next month. If anything, form has deserted the Pakistani ace making his position in the side uncertain.

As is the case with every performance, Babar's knock drew sharp reactions on social media. Fans were quick to target the Sixers opener with some going as far as calling him the 'worst player to play cricket'.

Here is how the netizens reacted to his innings

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)