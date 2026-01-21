'Handshake Bhool Gaye Aap..': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha, PCB Take A DIG At Handshake Controversy In Viral Australia Series Promo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have taken a jibe at BCCI and Indian cricket team for their refusal to shake hands during games. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav avoided pleasantries in all 3 games during the Asia Cup 2025. The same trend was followed by the youth and women's teams in India vs Pakistan games.

Now, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, PCB have once again approached the subject. In a promo for the upcoming PAK vs AUS series, the advert hails Pakistan's hospitality. When the Australian tourist missed a handshake with a cab drive, the actor jibed 'shayad padosi k paas bhi rukhe the aap'. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video also featured Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha. The video also featured a sarcastic song with focused on handshake in another attempt to troll India.

The Indian cricket teams have avoided all pleasantries with Pakistan in their games ever since the terrorist attack at Pahalgam early in 2025.