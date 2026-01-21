Fire Incident Near Perth Stadium Sparks Fear As Babar Azam & Steve Smith Take Field During High-Stakes BBL Qualifier; VIDEO

Image: BBL/X

A startling scene unfolded on January 20, 2026, outside Optus Stadium during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 Qualifier when a small fire broke out near the stadium gates while cricket stars Babar Azam and Steve Smith were on the field competing.

The incident occurred as the Perth Scorchers faced the Sydney Sixers in a crucial playoff match. Thick, black smoke was seen rising from a patch of ground just outside one of the entrances, causing brief concern among fans and onlookers.

Despite the alarming visuals, officials and on-site security responded quickly to contain the fire, which is believed to have started from a small pile of burning waste or glass material behind the stands. No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control without interrupting play.

Stadium management reassured that safety measures were effective and that there was no need for evacuation. Optus Stadium, known for hosting major international matches, has a robust emergency response team, and this quick action helped avert any serious consequences.

The match itself, featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket, remained the focus of action, even as attention briefly turned to the unusual event unfolding outside the gates.

Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During Big Bash League Match; Video

A moment of rare on-field confusion involving two modern-day greats lit up social media during the Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League clash, as Steve Smith’s baffled reaction went viral after Babar Azam failed to stop a ball from reaching the boundary.

The incident occurred when Nic Maddinson struck a powerful straight drive that flew past the bowler and raced towards the long-on and long-off region. Steve Smith, representing the Sydney Sixers, was positioned at long off, while Pakistan star Babar Azam was stationed at long on. Anticipating a routine stop, both fielders sprinted in to cut off the shot.

However, despite getting close to the ball, Babar was unable to intercept it cleanly, allowing it to roll past and cross the boundary. The unexpected miss prompted an immediate reaction from Smith, who turned with a visibly puzzled expression, hands raised in disbelief, a moment quickly picked up by the broadcast cameras.

The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans amused by Smith’s animated response and surprised by the uncharacteristic lapse from Babar. Memes and reactions followed, adding to the entertainment of an already high-voltage Sydney derby.

While the moment had no lasting impact on the outcome of the match, it became one of the most talked-about highlights of the game, underscoring how even the best players can have off moments under pressure.