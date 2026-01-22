Pakistan Signals Potential Boycott From ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Bangladesh Participation Row: Reports

Image: ANI/X

Pakistan has reportedly indicated it may boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 if Bangladesh decides not to participate in the tournament over a dispute about playing matches in India, according to sources cited by Geo News.

The controversy stems from the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) refusal to travel to India for scheduled group-stage matches, citing security and political concerns following strained ties between the two countries. Bangladesh has instead requested that its games be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka, a proposal the International Cricket Council (ICC) has so far rejected, leaving Dhaka’s participation in doubt.

The possibility of Pakistan joining a boycott adds another layer of uncertainty to an already tense build‑up to the February‑March World Cup, co‑hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh’s final decision on participation is expected soon, and any withdrawal could trigger a replacement with another team for the tournament.

At this stage, neither the ICC nor the Pakistan board has issued an official confirmation of a boycott, so the situation remains fluid as cricket fans and officials await further developments.

Bangladesh Cricketers Set To Meet National Sports Adviser As ICC T20 World Cup Participation Remains In Doubt: Reports

Bangladesh’s national cricket team is set to meet with Asif Nazrul, the Adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, on Thursday as pressure mounts over the country’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The meeting, called by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Dhaka, is aimed at briefing players on the contentious situation and hearing their views before a critical decision is made.

The extraordinary developments come after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate their World Cup matches out of India to Sri Lanka, where co‑hosting fixtures are also planned. The BCB had sought the shift citing security and political concerns, particularly following the removal of pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the resulting diplomatic tensions between the 2 nations.

Although the ICC maintained that independent security assessments show no credible threat to the Bangladesh team, the board’s appeal for a venue change was turned down during an emergency board meeting, putting Dhaka’s continued presence in the tournament in jeopardy. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

The government adviser’s session with players is part of broader efforts to gauge the squad’s position and explore possible paths forward as negotiations continue. Senior players, including star batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, have publicly expressed their desire to compete in the World Cup despite the ongoing standoff.

In parallel, Pakistan’s cricket board has offered to host Bangladesh’s matches if the standoff persists, underlining regional concern over the impasse. Bangladesh’s fate now hinges on the outcome of this meeting and further talks between the BCB, government officials, and the ICC. If Dhaka refuses to send its team to India under the current arrangements, it may risk forfeiting its place in the tournament with Scotland being widely seen as the likely replacement should Bangladesh ultimately withdraw.