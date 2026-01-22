'...Takes Same Amount Of Balls': Sunil Gavaskar's Hilarious Remark On Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Goes Viral Post IND vs NZ 1st T20; VIDEO

Image: JioHotstar/X

In India’s commanding 48‑run win over New Zealand in the first T20 International at Nagpur, veteran opener Abhishek Sharma stole the spotlight with a blistering 84 off just 35 balls, a knock that included a rapid 22‑ball fifty and propelled the hosts to a formidable total of 238/7.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Sharma’s performance with awe at the contrast between today’s power hitting and his own era. Speaking after the match, Gavaskar joked that Abhishek “takes the same amount of balls to hit a half‑century as what I used to take to get off the mark,” highlighting how intent and modern batting approaches have transformed the shortest format.

Sharma’s fearless intent was evident throughout the innings. He later explained that his aggressive style is a product of deliberate intent and preparation, not recklessness, saying teams have plans for him but he backs his instincts.

His performance not only helped India seize a 1‑0 lead in the five‑match T20I series but also underscored why he is one of the most exciting young talents in the game ahead of the T20 World Cup.

'Truth & Logic Will Become Clear': Gautam Gambhir BREAKS Silence On 'Unlimited Authority' Debate After IND vs NZ 1st T20

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir struck a composed yet pointed note on X after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor publicly praised his leadership prior to India’s emphatic 48-run victory in the first T20 against New Zealand. Gambhir’s post, layered with restraint and quiet confidence, appeared to respond as much to the wider narrative around his role as it did to Tharoor’s words of support.

“Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly ‘unlimited authority’ will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!” Gambhir wrote, hinting at the intense scrutiny and speculation that have accompanied his tenure while reaffirming his faith in the team and the system he is working within.

Tharoor, who had earlier met Gambhir in Nagpur, offered generous praise ahead of the match, calling him “the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s.” In his post, Tharoor acknowledged the relentless second-guessing that comes with leading Indian cricket, noting Gambhir’s calm demeanour and unwavering resolve in the face of constant public judgment. He lauded the coach’s “quiet determination and able leadership,” wishing him success beginning with the opening T20 against New Zealand.

India’s convincing win by 48 runs provided an ideal backdrop to the exchange. The performance not only set the tone for the series but also underscored the collective clarity and intent that Gambhir has been keen to instil. While debates around authority, selection, and decision-making continue to swirl around the Indian setup, the result on the field offered a timely reminder that outcomes, not noise, ultimately define success.