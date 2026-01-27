 Thane News: Farmers’ ‘Red Storm’ Long March Enters Shahapur, Pressure Mounts On State Govt Ahead Of CM Talks
The farmers’ ‘Red Storm’ long march has entered Shahapur in Thane district, intensifying pressure on the Maharashtra government. Thousands of mostly tribal farmers are marching towards Mumbai, demanding land rights and agrarian reforms, with crucial talks scheduled with the Chief Minister.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Thousands of farmers participating in the ‘Red Storm’ long march enter Shahapur taluka in Thane district as they move towards Mumbai | File Photo

Thane, Jan 27: The massive farmers’ long march, often described as a “Red Storm” moving towards Mumbai, has entered Shahapur taluka in Thane district, intensifying pressure on the state government to address long-pending agrarian demands.

March reaches Shahapur

The march, which began on Friday from various talukas of Nashik district — including Surgana, Peth, Nandgaon, Dindori, Kalwan and Satana, covering nearly 13 talukas in total — has now reached Mokhavane village in the Kasara region of Shahapur. Arrangements for lunch were made here on Tuesday afternoon, and the farmers will halt at the same location for the night.

According to organisers, a delegation of the agitating farmers earlier held a positive discussion with state minister Girish Mahajan at Igatpuri. A crucial meeting between the farmers’ representatives and the Chief Minister is scheduled to take place in Mumbai later today, with all eyes now fixed on the outcome of that discussion.

Key demands of the farmers

Thousands of farmers, predominantly from tribal communities, are participating in the march, covering long distances on foot. Their key demands include granting forest land titles in their own names, issuing independent 7/12 land records, diverting water currently flowing towards Gujarat for agricultural use within Maharashtra, along with several other long-standing issues.

At Mokhavane, near the Mumbai–Nashik highway, a large open ground has been earmarked for the midday halt, where tribal men and women were seen preparing meals using provisions carried along during the march.

Talks expected in Mumbai

The long march is being led by former MLA J.P. Gavit. After lunch, the protesters are set to resume their journey towards Mumbai. A high-level meeting involving the Chief Minister and senior officials is expected to be held around 4 pm, following which discussions on the farmers’ demands will take place during or after the cabinet meeting.

While negotiations continue in Mumbai, the agitation on the ground remains active. Farmer leaders have made it clear that many of these demands had earlier received approval but were never implemented, forcing them to launch the march once again.

So far, the farmers have covered nearly 95 kilometres, and they are expected to reach Mumbai between February 2 and 3. Preparations are underway to camp at Azad Maidan, where the protesters have vowed not to return with mere assurances, but only after concrete implementation of their demands.

