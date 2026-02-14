 'Superb Talent': Artist Turns Gauhati University's Damaged Wall Into Stunning Deer Mural; Viral Video Wins Internet
A damaged wall at Gauhati University was transformed into a striking deer mural by Guwahati-based artist Bhejal. Incorporating a tree growing through the crack as the deer’s antlers, the artwork beautifully blended nature with street art. The creative transformation drew campus attention and widespread praise online, turning a structural flaw into a celebrated visual landmark

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Instagram/bhejal_

A damaged stretch of wall at Gauhati University has been reimagined as a stunning piece of public art, after a local artist turned a crack and a growing tree into a breathtaking mural of a resting deer. The artwork, now widely shared online, is drawing admiration for its seamless blend of creativity and nature.

Artist turns flaw into feature at Gauhati University

Guwahati-based artist Bhejal documented the transformation in a viral Instagram video, capturing each stage of the painting process. What was once a broken section of campus infrastructure became the foundation for an imaginative composition.

Using spray paint, the artist traced the form of a deer along the fractured wall. Rather than concealing the tree that pierced through the structure, he incorporated it into the design. The trunk’s curve shaped the body’s posture, while its branching limbs cleverly doubled as the deer’s antlers, an inspired detail that made the mural feel alive and organic.

Nature and street art blend seamlessly

The finished piece features earthy hues and delicate shading, giving the resting deer a lifelike presence. By working with the natural elements instead of painting over them, the artist highlighted how urban art can coexist harmoniously with the environment.

Street art has increasingly become a tool for urban beautification across Indian cities, and projects like this reflect a growing appreciation for creative public expression. Transforming damaged walls into meaningful artwork not only enhances visual appeal but also sparks conversation and community pride.

Campus crowd watches creativity in action

As the mural gradually took shape, students and visitors on campus paused to watch. Many recorded the process on their phones, while others stopped simply to admire the evolving scene. The spontaneous gathering of onlookers underscored the quiet yet powerful impact of public art.

Social media applauds the creative vision

Online reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Users praised the technical precision of the mural as well as the thoughtful concept behind it. Comments described the artwork as “beautiful,” “innovative,” and “a perfect example of art meeting nature.”

