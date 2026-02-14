 Bengaluru Mom Reveals Monthly Nanny Cost To Raise Young Children While Continuing Career: Says, 'I Know I'm Privileged'
Bengaluru Mom Reveals Monthly Nanny Cost To Raise Young Children While Continuing Career: Says, 'I Know I'm Privileged'

Rising expenses in Bengaluru are pushing many dual-income families to rethink how they balance demanding careers with raising young children. In a city known for its fast-paced tech culture and long commute hours, dependable childcare has become less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

A recent Instagram reel by Parveen Choudhury has sparked conversations online after she candidly revealed how much she spends on nannies to help care for her two young sons, aged three and four.

The real cost of hiring nannies in Bengaluru

In the video, Parveen shares a transparent breakdown of her monthly childcare expenses. She employs two nannies to manage both household and parenting responsibilities.

The primary nanny earns ₹32,000 per month. She works approximately 11 hours daily, takes care of cooking and cleaning, and occasionally stays overnight when required. The second nanny, who acts as a backup support helper, is paid ₹14,000 per month and steps in whenever the main nanny is unavailable.

Together, the arrangement costs the family ₹46,000 every month, an amount many parents say reflects the growing cost of raising children in Bengaluru.

More than just a service

Parveen emphasizes that she does not consider her nannies part of a simple employer-employee transaction. Instead, she describes them as an extension of her family support system. According to her, the two caregivers provide emotional security and affection to her children, almost like “two loving aunts.”

She explains that reliable childcare has allowed her to maintain professional commitments, travel independently, and manage personal responsibilities without compromising her children’s well-being. The support, she says, gives her the flexibility to work, stay home when needed, and remain present as a parent, even during times she may feel overwhelmed.

Social media reacts

The video quickly gained traction, with many Instagram users applauding her openness about childcare costs and her respectful approach toward domestic workers.

One user commented, "As somone who has been coaching moms for their fitness, I know how motherhood takes a toll not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well. Whatever help you can afford and get, one should get it, it doesn't make her less of a mother! Kudos for taking care of yourself when you are fit in all aspect, you provide better for your children and everyone around you."

Another user commented, "No matter what kind of gyaan you spit here. Children only develops attachment if you care for them love them. If you have already somone to treat them as kids then they won't be attached to you as much as they should. It's good that you can work and travel but every coin has two sides. It's not about being insecure mother or anything it's basic human psychology."

