Monkeys Snatch 20-Day-Old Infant From Mother, Thrown Her In Nearby Well; Baby Miraculously Survives

Raipur: A shocking yet miraculous incident unfolded in Sevni village of Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir–Champa district, where a 20-day-old newborn girl survived after being snatched by a monkey and thrown into an open well. Thanks to quick action by villagers and the timely presence of a trained nurse, the infant’s life was saved against all odds.

Monkey snatches infant from mother’s arms

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the baby’s mother, Sunita Rathore, was sitting outside her home with her newborn. According to family members, a group of monkeys was moving around nearby rooftops when one suddenly leapt down, grabbed the infant, and climbed onto a terrace.

The unexpected attack caused panic in the neighbourhood. Family members and villagers shouted for help and burst firecrackers in an attempt to scare the animal away.

Infant thrown into open well

Startled by the noise, the monkey fled but not before throwing the baby into an open well located near the house. Within moments, villagers rushed to the spot and acted without hesitation. A bucket was quickly lowered into the well, and the baby was pulled out within minutes.

Though the infant had swallowed water, she did not sink completely. Her father, Arvind Rathore, later said the diaper she was wearing may have helped her float briefly, buying precious time until rescue.

Nurse’s timely CPR saves the baby

What followed was a rare stroke of luck. Rajeshwari Rathore, a nurse posted at the Sargawan Primary Health Centre, was present in the village to attend a religious Bhagwat Katha. Hearing the commotion, she rushed to the site and immediately began life-saving measures.

She cleared water from the baby’s mouth, administered CPR, and warmed the infant’s body. Moments later, the newborn began crying, a sign that she had started breathing again. The baby was first taken to the district hospital and later shifted to the ICU of a private hospital, where doctors confirmed that her condition is stable and improving.

Father credits survival to chance and quick action

Arvind Rathore, who works at a power plant and was on duty during the incident, said his daughter’s survival was nothing short of a miracle. He credited the nurse’s prompt response and sheer chance for saving his child’s life.

“If my daughter is alive today, it’s because a nurse happened to be there at that exact moment, and because of the diaper she was wearing,” he said.

Rising human-wildlife conflict raises concerns

The incident has once again highlighted the growing issue of human-wildlife conflict in rural areas. Villagers say monkeys frequently enter residential zones due to nearby orchards and crops, increasing the risk to children and families.

Local residents have urged authorities to take preventive measures, including securing open wells and implementing wildlife management strategies to prevent such dangerous encounters in the future.