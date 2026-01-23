'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet

A video highlighting a pet facility onboard India’s newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train has gone viral, sparking a wider debate about how pet-friendly Indian Railways really is.

The reel, shared by travel content creator Kailashi Yash Bajpai (@explorewithkailashi), showcases what is being described as a dedicated pet compartment or “dog box” inside the Vande Bharat Sleeper. In the clip, Bajpai points out a large, cage-like enclosure fitted with a latched door and separate holders for food and water, meant to accommodate pets during travel.

According to the vlogger, passengers travelling with pets are required to pre-book this facility, making it a structured but limited option for animal companions onboard premium trains.

Mixed reactions from pet owners and travellers

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with opinions sharply divided. Several users expressed concern over the size and design of the enclosure, questioning whether it would be comfortable or humane for animals on long overnight journeys. Some described it as restrictive, especially for larger dogs or extended travel durations. One user said, "Dogs should be allowed to travel in the coupe along with their pawrents. Just like in other trains."

Others, however, welcomed the move, pointing out that Indian Railways has historically offered very few clear provisions for pets. From that perspective, even a basic, designated space marks progress and a shift in mindset toward inclusive travel.

Comments

Many users also called for clearer guidelines, better ventilation, and more spacious designs to ensure animal welfare, especially if such facilities are expanded across more routes.

A new chapter for overnight rail travel

The Vande Bharat Sleeper represents the next evolution of India’s semi-high-speed train network, combining the technology and speed of the Vande Bharat platform with the comfort required for long overnight journeys. It is designed to cater to passengers seeking faster travel without compromising on rest or safety.

Pet travel on Indian Railways

While the pet compartment on the Vande Bharat Sleeper may not yet meet the expectations of all pet owners, it has undeniably reopened conversations around animal-friendly infrastructure in public transport. As premium train services expand, travellers are increasingly expecting facilities that cater not just to humans, but also to their companions.