 'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet

'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet

A viral video showing a pre-booked pet compartment inside India’s new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has sparked debate online. While some praise Indian Railways for introducing a formal pet facility, others question the cage-like design and animal comfort on long journeys. The train otherwise promises faster, safer, and more premium overnight travel

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
article-image

A video highlighting a pet facility onboard India’s newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train has gone viral, sparking a wider debate about how pet-friendly Indian Railways really is.

The reel, shared by travel content creator Kailashi Yash Bajpai (@explorewithkailashi), showcases what is being described as a dedicated pet compartment or “dog box” inside the Vande Bharat Sleeper. In the clip, Bajpai points out a large, cage-like enclosure fitted with a latched door and separate holders for food and water, meant to accommodate pets during travel.

According to the vlogger, passengers travelling with pets are required to pre-book this facility, making it a structured but limited option for animal companions onboard premium trains.

Mixed reactions from pet owners and travellers

FPJ Shorts
India Cements Narrows Loss To ₹5.7 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹1,114 Crore, YoY Improves 24%
India Cements Narrows Loss To ₹5.7 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹1,114 Crore, YoY Improves 24%
Paras Defence Q3 Profit Falls To ₹195 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹1,008 Crore; Still Up 23% YoY
Paras Defence Q3 Profit Falls To ₹195 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹1,008 Crore; Still Up 23% YoY
Rupee Slips To Fresh Record Low Against Dollar, Corporate Dollar Demand Keeps Pressure On Currency
Rupee Slips To Fresh Record Low Against Dollar, Corporate Dollar Demand Keeps Pressure On Currency
UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection
UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with opinions sharply divided. Several users expressed concern over the size and design of the enclosure, questioning whether it would be comfortable or humane for animals on long overnight journeys. Some described it as restrictive, especially for larger dogs or extended travel durations. One user said, "Dogs should be allowed to travel in the coupe along with their pawrents. Just like in other trains."

Others, however, welcomed the move, pointing out that Indian Railways has historically offered very few clear provisions for pets. From that perspective, even a basic, designated space marks progress and a shift in mindset toward inclusive travel.

Comments

Many users also called for clearer guidelines, better ventilation, and more spacious designs to ensure animal welfare, especially if such facilities are expanded across more routes.

A new chapter for overnight rail travel

The Vande Bharat Sleeper represents the next evolution of India’s semi-high-speed train network, combining the technology and speed of the Vande Bharat platform with the comfort required for long overnight journeys. It is designed to cater to passengers seeking faster travel without compromising on rest or safety.

Read Also
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts -...
article-image

Pet travel on Indian Railways

While the pet compartment on the Vande Bharat Sleeper may not yet meet the expectations of all pet owners, it has undeniably reopened conversations around animal-friendly infrastructure in public transport. As premium train services expand, travellers are increasingly expecting facilities that cater not just to humans, but also to their companions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks...
'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks...
'Badtameez' Urban Company Masseuse Attacks Woman In Mumbai's Wadala Over Cancelled Session; Sacked...
'Badtameez' Urban Company Masseuse Attacks Woman In Mumbai's Wadala Over Cancelled Session; Sacked...
The White House Wishes Happy 21st Anniversary To President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania; Here's...
The White House Wishes Happy 21st Anniversary To President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania; Here's...
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts -...
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts -...
'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha...
'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha...