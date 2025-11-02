 Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Girls
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationThane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Girls

Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Girls

A Thane court sentenced a 35-year-old tuition teacher to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting three minor girls in 2019. The POCSO court, rejecting claims of false implication, said the teacher’s conduct was “unbecoming” and “deserves to be dealt with a heavy hand.” The court also fined him ₹15,000, to be paid as compensation to the victims.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Girls | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Thane: A Thane court has sentenced a teacher to three years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting three minor girl students in 2019, saying such an act deserves to be condemned and to be "dealt with a heavy hand".

About The Case

Special Judge Ruby U Malvankar, hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the 35-year-old accused.

A copy of the order dated October 31 was made available on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament
King FIRST Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Rugged Avatar With Silver Hair, Bloodied Face & Shades Of Jawan Meets Animal– VIDEO
King FIRST Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Rugged Avatar With Silver Hair, Bloodied Face & Shades Of Jawan Meets Animal– VIDEO
Donald Trump Hails ‘Great’ Meeting With Xi Jinping, Announces One-Year US-China Trade Pact Cutting Tariffs
Donald Trump Hails ‘Great’ Meeting With Xi Jinping, Announces One-Year US-China Trade Pact Cutting Tariffs

The case was registered against the accused, a resident of Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district, following a complaint by the father of one of the victims, then aged 6 and studying in class 2, on November 22, 2019.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Class 6 Girl Jumps From 4th Floor Of Jaipur School, Dies On Spot
article-image

The complainant stated that on November 22, 2019, he saw the accused, a teacher at a private tuition classes centre, performing "obscene acts" with his daughter. Two other girls also made the same allegations against the accused.

The accused was found to have "committed sexual assault" on the three girls.

The judge rejected the defence's claims of professional rivalry and false implication.

The court said it does not find any inconsistency in the victim's testimony, and it "cannot be taken as tutoring".

Read Also
NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here
article-image

"Taking into consideration the age of the victim at the relevant time, as she was too young, studying in the 2nd standard, it would be too much to expect such a small child to remember precisely what had happened with her and narrate the same before the court. However, she did narrate the major substance of the act allegedly committed by the accused, and therefore, on the whole, she cannot be stated to be a tutored witness," it said.

The court also said "there is absolutely no iota of evidence" of professional enmity.

The accused "exhibited a completely wrong approach unbecoming of a teacher and posed himself indecently with the young students coming to him for gaining knowledge and while doing so he did not think of the negative effects and repercussions of his own acts on the body, mind and psyche of the children," it observed.

Read Also
CLAT 2026: Registration Date Extended Till November 7; Here's How To Apply
article-image

"Such an act deserves to be condemned and once proved also deserves to be dealt with a heavy hand to send a proper message to like-minded persons in the society," the court said.

It directed that the fine amount of Rs 15,000 be paid to the three victims equally as compensation.

The case has been recommended to the District Legal Services Authority, Thane, for awarding further compensation to the victims under the Manodhairya Scheme.

Special Public Prosecutor Varsha R Chandane, presented six witnesses, including the three victims, to prove the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament

Kerala: KITE To Launch 4th Edition Of 'Haritha Vidyalayam' Educational Reality Show In December

Kerala: KITE To Launch 4th Edition Of 'Haritha Vidyalayam' Educational Reality Show In December

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

ICAI CA September Exams Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

APCB & Aaranyak Launch 'Pollution Abating Schools' Project To Foster Environmental Awareness Among...

APCB & Aaranyak Launch 'Pollution Abating Schools' Project To Foster Environmental Awareness Among...

Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3...

Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3...