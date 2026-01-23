UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway

In a disturbing case highlighting the extreme pressure faced by medical aspirants, a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district allegedly amputated his own foot to become eligible for admission to an MBBS course under the disability quota. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaunpur: In a disturbing case highlighting the extreme pressure faced by medical aspirants, a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district allegedly amputated his own foot to become eligible for admission to an MBBS course under the disability quota, police said.

Background and NEET Struggle

The youth, identified as Suraj Bhaskar, around 20 years old and a resident of Khalilpur village under the Line Bazar police station area, had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test with the stated aim of becoming a doctor in 2026. Investigators said a diary recovered from him repeatedly mentioned a single line: “I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026.”

According to police, Suraj had failed to clear NEET twice, following which he slipped into mental stress. Officers believe he then devised an extreme plan to intentionally become physically disabled so that he could seek admission through the Persons with Disabilities quota.

The case came to light on Sunday when Suraj’s elder brother, Akash Bhaskar, informed police that unidentified assailants had allegedly attacked Suraj the previous night, leaving him unconscious with a severed foot before fleeing. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation, which was later handed over to City Circle Officer Goldy Gupta.

Investigation Reveals Inconsistencies

However, during the probe, police found several inconsistencies in Suraj’s statement. Examination of his mobile phone records and sustained questioning raised suspicion about his version of events. The investigation took a crucial turn after police questioned his girlfriend, whose phone number surfaced during the probe.

According to police, the girlfriend told investigators that Suraj was under immense pressure to crack NEET and had spoken to her about securing an MBBS seat in 2026 “by any means.” Her statement, police said, strengthened their suspicion that the injury was self-inflicted and not the result of a criminal attack.

Investigators also recovered Suraj’s personal diary, which documented his fixation on securing MBBS admission. Forensic assessment and circumstantial evidence, police said, further indicated that the foot was amputated by Suraj himself and the incident was staged to mislead authorities.

“To avail admission under the disability quota, he allegedly devised a plan to become physically disabled by amputating his own foot and staging the incident as a criminal assault,” a police officer said. “The accused tried to mislead the investigation with a fabricated story, but his claims did not stand scrutiny during sustained questioning and examination of evidence.”

Police Statement on Alleged Act

Findings of the probe were shared with Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava on Wednesday. Police said they are seeking legal opinion to determine the appropriate sections of criminal law that could be invoked.

Line Bazar Station House Officer Satish Singh said Suraj is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and his detailed statement will be recorded after he is declared medically fit. Further legal action is underway.

The incident has triggered concern over the intense competition surrounding medical admissions and the psychological toll it can take on young aspirants.