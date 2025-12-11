Indore News: Seven Workshops Held At IRCAD-India During NSI International Pre-Conference |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The world-class IRCAD-India Centre at Sri Aurobindo University, known for adopting cutting-edge medical technologies, hosted the International Pre-Conference of NSICON 2025 on Wednesday.

Organised by the “Board of Education” of the Neurological Society of India (NSI), the event featured seven parallel workshops on key neurological subjects including 3D intrinsic brain anatomy, endoscopic skull base, endovascular techniques, microvascular anastomosis, endoscopic spine procedures, botulinum toxin in neurology, and cognitive rehabilitation.

The workshops were conducted by leading neurologists and neurosurgeons such as Dr Rakesh Gupta, Dr Apoorva Puranik, Dr Chandrashekhar Devpujari, Dr Manjunath, Dr Jashkaran Gausal, Dr Abida Shah, Dr Sukhdeep Zhanwar, Dr Mohit Bhatt, Dr Paresh Sodhia and Dr Raghavan Iyengar.

Hundreds of young doctors from across the country received hands-on training on cadavers, gaining practical exposure to advanced techniques, the latest research, and modern innovations in neurology.

The initiative aimed to spread awareness about neurological disorders related to the brain and spine while helping young doctors upgrade their skills with real-time practice.

Organising Chairman Dr Vasant Dakwale and secretary Dr JS Kathpalia expressed satisfaction with the state-of-the-art facilities provided by IRCAD-India during the pre-conference. They said that the Sri Aurobindo medical campus now offers truly international-level medical infrastructure, making Indore fully capable of hosting major global medical events.

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari and University chancellor Dr Manjushree Bhandari assured that IRCAD-India will continue to upgrade its technologies and host more world-class international conferences in the future.