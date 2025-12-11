Indore News: Five Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against 9 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To control crime, commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh took preventive action against 14 habitual offenders.

Based on reports submitted by officers of different zones, CP externed five criminals from the district limits and has issued preventive orders against nine others.

The five notorious criminals who have been externed from Indore district and neighbouring districts for six months are Arif alias Kat Dalu Beg, Dilip Bakawale, Raja alias Kachori, Kanha alias Mohit Jaria and Rohan alias Popcorn Kadam. All of them have several serious cases registered at various police stations.

Police said these offenders continued committing crimes even after earlier preventive action and were regularly disturbing peace and safety in their areas. After reviewing their cases under the Madhya Pradesh State Security Act, 1990, the Commissioner issued externment orders against all five.

Along with this, nine other habitual offenders have been placed under restrictions which require them to appear at their respective police stations during the fixed period. These offenders are Golu alias Gulrez Khan, Rohit alias Kalu Yadav, Sagar alias Chhotu Pardeshi, Mohak alias Monu Shukla, Golu alias Akbar, Gabbar alias Rajesh Chikna, Lal alias Ranjan Sharma, Vijay alias Raju Maratha and Azizuddin. Some of them have been ordered to report for one year, while others for six months.

According to the police, under these binding orders the offenders must mark their presence on time, stay away from illegal activities and avoid any action that disturbs public peace. Police have warned that if any of them violate the conditions, strict legal action will be taken immediately. Government advocate ADPO Ajay Pratap Singh Bundela represented the case.