 Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam’s Friends Depose On Video Before Court; One Statement Recorded
Two friends of the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, appeared before the court on Thursday. The hearing took place in the Shillong Court, where both young women joined through video conferencing from Indore. Their legal team was also present during the proceedings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two friends of the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, appeared before the court on Thursday. The hearing took place in the Shillong Court, where both young women joined through video conferencing from Indore. Their legal team was also present during the proceedings. 

According to sources, the two women are named Deepanshi and Priyanshi. They work in Sonam’s brother Govind’s factory, handling computer-related tasks. The court recorded the statement of Deepanshi, while another woman’s statement will be taken in the next hearing.

After the statement, both women left the court premises without speaking to the media.

Raja’s brother, Vipin, said that he came to know that the statement of one of the women was recorded on Thursday and alleged that the statements may be changed by the woman. However, he is trying to know what statement was exactly recorded by her before the court. He also mentioned that both women work at Govind’s office.

Transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi had married Sonam on May 11. On May 20, both left for their honeymoon to Meghalaya. They visited Sohra on May 22 and had rented a scooter for local travel.

The family lost contact with the couple on May 24. Search operations began on May 27 but were interrupted by heavy rain on May 29. On June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge. His post-mortem report revealed that he was murdered with a tool used for cutting trees. In this case Sonam was arrested from UP and other accused were arrested from the different cities.

