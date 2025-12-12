Bhopal News: Brahmin Samaj To Gherao CM House Seeking IAS Officer’s Dismissal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Brahmin Samaj Sanyukta Morcha will gherao the CM House on Sunday demanding the dismissal and arrest of AJJAKS president Santosh Verma over his controversial remarks against Brahmin girls. Other Brahmin community organisations will also join the agitation. The community has termed the government’s action against IAS officer Verma as discriminatory and has demanded strict and impartial proceedings.

The agitation against Verma will begin on Friday from Vallabh Bhavan (State Secretariat). The protest will be launched at 7 pm with the blowing of a conch shell at the statue of Maharana Pratap. Earlier, Hindu Utsav Samiti and other outfits held a meeting under the banner of Brahmin Samaj Sanyukta Morcha.

Morcha convenor Virendra Sharma told the media on Thursday that there is widespread resentment in the Brahmin community over Verma’s remarks. “Even AJJAKS and JAYS are not supporting Verma’s comment, yet the government has not taken action against him. Therefore, we will gherao the CM House on December 14,” Sharma said.

The Brahmin Community United Front has appealed to all organisations and community members to extend their support.