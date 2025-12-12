Bhopal News: IndiGo Crisis Eases At Raja Bhoj Airport As Flight Operations Begin Returning To Normal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flight operations at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport continue to improve, showing clear signs that the recent IndiGo crisis is settling down.

After a week of cancellations and disrupted schedules, all flights operated as planned on Thursday (December 11), with no cancellations reported.

Scheduled Flight details in respect of Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal for 11.12.2025:



No. of Arriving Aircraft - 18

No. of Departing Aircraft - 18

No. of Arriving Passengers - 2291

No. of Departing Passengers - 2330

No. of Cancelled Flight - 0@AAI_Official @aairedwr — Bhopal Airport (@aaibplairport) December 12, 2025

According to airport officials, 18 flights arrived and 18 flights departed through the day. Passenger numbers also remained strong, with 2,291 arrivals and 2,330 departures recorded.

The smooth operations came a day after flights to Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa, which were cancelled on Friday (December 5), resumed on Saturday (December 6), signaling gradual stabilisation in IndiGo’s services at the airport.

A senior officer from the Airports Authority of India, Rajesh Khanna, GM (JVC), visited the airport on Thursday to review the situation.

He inspected the operational areas and found all systems functioning normally, confirming that flight movement has returned to routine.

Senior officer from AAI CHQ, Sh. Rajesh Khanna, GM (JVC), visited Bhopal Airport today to review and inspect ongoing flight operations. All operations were found to be normal and smoothly functioning✈️@MoCA_GoI @RamMNK @vipinkumarIAS @AAI_Official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/tbKCKdml1x — Bhopal Airport (@aaibplairport) December 11, 2025

With flight schedules running on time and passenger traffic rising again, officials say the airport is now moving back to complete normalcy after days of uncertainty.

Indore Flights Cancelled

Recently, five IndiGo flights operating from Indore were also cancelled due to operational and ground-handling issues, adding to the disruptions at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport.