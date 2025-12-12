MP News: Bus Driver Beaten, Abducted After Minor Collision in Satna; Police Rescue Victim, Detain Accused

AI

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A bus driver was assaulted and abducted by occupants of a car following a minor collision in Satna district on Thursday night. A passenger informed the police via Dial 112.

According to reports, a private travel bus, was traveling from Sidhi to Surat on Thursday with approximately 50 passengers. Around 10 PM, when the bus reached near Shahpur in the Jaso police station area, it had a minor collision with a car, that was driving ahead.

Car occupants chased the bus for 4 kilometers

After the collision, enraged car occupants tried to stop the bus. However, fearing a confrontation, the bus driver did not stop. The car occupants then chased the bus for about 4 kilometers and overtook it, forcing it to stop. They pulled the driver out of the bus and began beating him in front of the passengers.

After the assault, the accused forcibly put driver in their car and fled, leaving the passengers frightened on a deserted stretch of road. Reportedly, a passenger informed the police about the incident by dialing 112.

Car owner taken into custody

Upon receiving the information, Jaso police immediately swung into action. Based on the car number, the police began tracking the accused, and it was revealed that the vehicle belonged to Rajbhan Singh, a committee manager from Madhi.

The Jaso and Nagod police stations immediately reached Rajbhan Singh's village and raided his house. The police rescued the bus driver and have taken the car owner and some other accused into custody for questioning.