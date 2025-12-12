Bhopal Power Cut December 13: Power Supply Will Be Affected In IPER College, Maharishi Veda Science & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will experience a planned power outage on December 13, 2025, due to departmental maintenance work. Electricity supply will remain off for six hours in several parts of the city.

Residents are advised to take note of the timings and prepare in advance.

Areas and Timings Affected:

Area: MLA Rest House and all nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: IPER College, Maharishi Veda Science, Chaitanya Education Committee, Maharishi Information, Gurudev Brahmanand Saraswati, RRG Colony, Chan Gram and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: 11 Mile Tower, MG Hector Showroom surrounding area

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The electricity department has requested residents to plan their daily work accordingly. Power supply is expected to be restored on time once the maintenance work is completed.