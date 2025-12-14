Indore News: Lok Adalat Fills Cash-Strapped IMC’s Coppers With ₹101 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The final National Lok Adalat of 2025, held on Saturday, proved to be a major relief for the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which has been grappling with financial constraints. The special revenue recovery drive helped the civic body collect more than Rs 101 crore in a single day, significantly strengthening its financial position.

A heavy rush of defaulters was witnessed at all 22 zonal offices of the IMC, where citizens came forward to deposit pending property tax, water tax and garbage collection charges. The Lok Adalat facilitated speedy settlement of dues and encouraged large-scale participation from taxpayers across the city.

Zone 22 emerged as the top revenue contributor during the Lok Adalat. A total of 1,282 taxpayers deposited property tax in the zone, generating Rs 13.63 crore. In addition, 116 defaulters deposited Rs 8.10 lakh as pending water tax, while 29 citizens paid Rs 4.10 lakh as garbage collection charges. Overall, Zone 22 alone contributed more than Rs 13.63 crore to the corporation’s revenue.

Out of the city’s 22 zones, four zones recorded collections exceeding Rs 10 crore each. These included Zone 22, Zone 16, Zone 17 and Zone 21. On the other hand, Zone 6 reported the lowest collection, with revenue of only Rs 45.20 lakh.

According to official data, a total of 19,952 defaulters deposited outstanding property tax, resulting in a collection of Rs 99.08 crore. Similarly, 3,601 defaulters cleared pending water tax dues amounting to Rs 2.48 crore, while 688 people paid garbage collection charges totalling Rs 22.24 lakh. Overall, 24,221 defaulters cleared their dues during the Lok Adalat, contributing Rs 101.78 crore to the municipal corporation’s account in a single day.

IMC revenue in-charge Niranjan Singh Chauhan said the impressive collection was the outcome of sustained and focused efforts by the civic body. “We have been continuously working to improve revenue collection. The National Lok Adalat on Saturday brought more than Rs 101 crore into the corporation’s account, which is a result of these consistent efforts,” he said.

West Discom sees resolution of 6,793 cases

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company achieved significant success in resolving pending cases during the final Lok Adalat of the calendar year. A total of 6,793 cases related to the power distribution company were settled, providing relief worth Rs 2.30 crore to 5,111 eligible consumers in accordance with prescribed rules and eligibility criteria.

As a result of the settlements, the West Discom generated revenue of Rs 10.93 crore.