 MP News: Forest Department Barrier Turns Into Illegal Collection Point In Panna
Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
MP News: Forest Department Barrier Turns Into Illegal Collection Point In Panna | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A forest department barrier set up on a road in the Ajaygarh area of Madhya Pradesh Panna district has allegedly become a centre for illegal money collection, especially during night hours.

According to local residents, the barrier, which comes under the North Forest Division of Panna district, remains closed during the day but becomes active after 8 pm. 

At night, heavy vehicles transporting sand are reportedly allowed to pass after paying money.

Ajaygarh is a major sand mining area. Around 1k to 2k sand-loaded dumpers move through the route every day. 

It is alleged that drivers are charged between ₹50 and ₹100 per vehicle, leading to illegal earnings amounting to lakhs of rupees.

A driver, while speaking on condition of anonymity, said that he had to pay money to pass through the barrier. 

Local people claim that instead of being used for checking or monitoring, the barrier is being misused only for illegal collections.

Responding to the allegations, the Forest Department said the matter is serious. Garvit Gangwar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), North Forest Division, stated that a special investigation team will be formed and strict action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

Following the DFO’s assurance, it now remains to be seen whether the illegal collection at the barrier will be stopped or if the situation will continue as before.

