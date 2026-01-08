MP News: HC Strikes Down Salary Deduction Rules, Directs Payment With Arrears | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has granted major relief to state government employees by declaring salary deductions during probation period illegal. HC has ordered that amounts deducted be returned along with arrears.

A Division Bench of Justices VivekRusia and Deepak Khot struck down a December 12, 2019 circular issued by General Administration Department (GAD), which had prescribed deduction of 70% salary in first year, 80% in second, and 90% in third year for new recruits.

HC emphasised that principle of “equal pay for equal work” applies even during probation and that employees are entitled to full minimum wages for work of a regular nature.

State government has been directed to ensure employees denied full pay receive complete salary benefits, and previously deducted amounts are returned as arrears.

Ashok Pandey, president of Gazetted Officers Association, welcomed the ruling. “HC has given relief to employees. We protested and challenged the circular from the beginning, and High Court has ruled in our favour,” he said.