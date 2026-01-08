 MP News: HC Strikes Down Salary Deduction Rules, Directs Payment With Arrears
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: HC Strikes Down Salary Deduction Rules, Directs Payment With Arrears

MP News: HC Strikes Down Salary Deduction Rules, Directs Payment With Arrears

The Madhya Pradesh High Court struck down rules allowing reduced salaries during probation, terming them illegal. It quashed a 2019 GAD circular mandating phased salary deductions for new recruits and ordered full payment with arrears. The court held that the principle of “equal pay for equal work” applies even during probation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: HC Strikes Down Salary Deduction Rules, Directs Payment With Arrears | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has granted major relief to state government employees by declaring salary deductions during probation period illegal. HC has ordered that amounts deducted be returned along with arrears.

A Division Bench of Justices VivekRusia and Deepak Khot struck down a December 12, 2019 circular issued by General Administration Department (GAD), which had prescribed deduction of 70% salary in first year, 80% in second, and 90% in third year for new recruits.

HC emphasised that principle of “equal pay for equal work” applies even during probation and that employees are entitled to full minimum wages for work of a regular nature.

Read Also
MP News: Government Laying Stress On Textiles Sector In Tribal Areas, Says CM Mohan Yadav During...
article-image

State government has been directed to ensure employees denied full pay receive complete salary benefits, and previously deducted amounts are returned as arrears.

FPJ Shorts
MP Cyber News: Private School Owner Loses ₹2.4 Lakh After Clicking On APK Link
MP Cyber News: Private School Owner Loses ₹2.4 Lakh After Clicking On APK Link
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Warns Of Ideological Erosion, Criticizes Party-Hopping, Money-Muscle Power Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Warns Of Ideological Erosion, Criticizes Party-Hopping, Money-Muscle Power Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
'14% Of Affluent Indian Households Have Zero Savings': Saurabh Mukherjea
'14% Of Affluent Indian Households Have Zero Savings': Saurabh Mukherjea
'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth; Watch Viral Video
'I've Been Dead For 47 Years': Elderly Woman Protests In Iran With Blood Oozing Out Of Her Mouth; Watch Viral Video

Ashok Pandey, president of Gazetted Officers Association, welcomed the ruling. “HC has given relief to employees. We protested and challenged the circular from the beginning, and High Court has ruled in our favour,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cyber News: Private School Owner Loses ₹2.4 Lakh After Clicking On APK Link

MP Cyber News: Private School Owner Loses ₹2.4 Lakh After Clicking On APK Link

MP News: ₹3.5 Crore 'Irregularity' In Panchgavya Cancer Research At Jabalpur's Nanaji Deshmukh Vet...

MP News: ₹3.5 Crore 'Irregularity' In Panchgavya Cancer Research At Jabalpur's Nanaji Deshmukh Vet...

MP News: HC Strikes Down Salary Deduction Rules, Directs Payment With Arrears

MP News: HC Strikes Down Salary Deduction Rules, Directs Payment With Arrears

Madhya Pradesh January 9, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, No Relief From Chills...

Madhya Pradesh January 9, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, No Relief From Chills...

Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor

Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor